Join Brian DiMattia in the Loop Internet Studio with Miles Thomas! Enjoy the conversation as he welcomes the brilliant mind behind Miles Above the Rest Bake Shop for a delightful episode filled with culinary passion and personal anecdotes.

Together, they explore the intricacies of baking, beginning with the art of creating the perfect brownie—a balance of crispy edges and gooey centers, enhanced by Miles’ unique 45-second chocolate chips. the conversation meanders through the culinary world, touching on Miles’ triple chocolate brownies, the influence of Italian and Polish grandmothers, and the memories of cooking shows that shaped his baking journey.

In a lively discussion, Miles shares his experiences navigating the world of social media for his bake shop, inviting listeners to connect with him online for a taste of his delectable creations. They humorously recount childhood memories, like family dining adventures and an unconventional Heimlich maneuver at Pizza Hut!

For more episodes of Food Fight with Brian DiMattia and all OnTheStacks podcasts check out the OnTheStacks Youtube or watch more episodes here in our Podcasts section.