Set It Off taking the The Deathless Tour Part 2 to Sherman Theater

STROUDSBURG — Set It Off announces that they’re bringing the “The Deathless Tour Part 2” to the Sherman Theater in the Poconos on Friday, November 1.

The tour promises an unforgettable night of high-energy performances, featuring supporting acts From Ashes To New, New Years Day, and If Not For Me.

For tickets and more information, visit shermantheater.com or call the theater Box Office.

The three members of Set It Off are embracing their newfound status as an independent band by breaking the chains that once held them back. That is, letting go of the disillusionment, societal pressure, and online criticism that torments artists in the 21st century. But the trio is entering a new era of prioritizing freedom over the fear of failure.

Blending a vast spectrum of sonic influences, writing music is catharsis for Set It Off. And their most recent singles prove that the genre-bending band is here to stay. From the unapologetically theatrical “Evil People” to the nu-metal charged “Punching Bag,” their latest catalog additions are nothing short of vibrant.

Independence has reinvigorated Cody Carson (singer/lyricist), Zach DeWall (guitarist), and Maxx Danziger (drummer) to create a world that’s entirely new yet reminiscent of the sparks they felt during the release cycle of their debut record, Cinematics (2012). Emphasizing breaking the dopamine loop and finding true fulfillment means making music and visuals from the heart. And over a decade later, the trio’s sincerity continues to resonate with fans. It is this unvarnished honesty that has landed the rock act rotation on radio stations like Sirius XM’s Octane, a milestone that the guys take pride in.

“We feel like we’re a new band again,” drummer Maxx Danziger says. “This is the most fun we’ve ever had, and we’re going to keep chasing that feeling. We want to take over the world.”

So what’s next for Set It Off? Expect a slew of new singles in 2024 and an elevated live show. But most importantly, prepare for the continued evolution of one of the hardest-working rock bands. Only this time, they’re the ones calling the shots.

See Set It Off on the The Deathless Tour Part 2 at the Sherman Theater on Friday, November 1. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 6:30 p.m.