WILKES-BARRE — Motionless In White is back for round two of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Apocalypse Fest, for Halloween 2024.

979X presents Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Apocalypse at the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. The response to this metalcore festival was so big that Apocalypse Fest expanded to two dates to accommodate fans — October 31 and November 1, 2024.

Motionless In White headlines both nights of their homecoming shows. The festival honors ten years of “Reincarnate”, the third studio album from the ever-rising goth metal band. They’ve since put out three more full-length albums and counting. Motionless In White will play the landmark album in full, along with other fan favorites on the setlist from throughout their discography.

Night 1 of Apocalypse Fest on October 31 features support from The Devil Wears Prada, Silent Planet, Like Moths To Flames and See You Space Cowboy.

Before the doors open at 6:00 p.m. on October 31, you can experience the Tailgate of Terror in the parking lot with 979X, Motionless In White, and Reaper’s Revenge. Stop by 979X’s tent when the parking lot opens for their exclusive “tent or treat” event with plenty of goodies to give away.

Night 2 on November 1 features support from Fit For A King, KUBLAI KHAN, Scene Queen and Dark Divine.

The successful rock band that originated right here in Plains first introduced Scranton Apocalypse Fest at The Pavilion at Montage in September 2023. The beloved band’s very own festival has grown even bigger and better for its second year. And, what better way to celebrate spooky season?

Motionless In White’s current member line-up consists of lead vocalist Chris “Motionless” Cerulli, guitarist Ryan Sitkowski, guitarist Ricky “Horror” Olson, drummer Vinny Mauro, and bassist Justin Morrow.