SELINSGROVE — Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company are set to perform “Song of the Phoenix” on Tuesday, October 29, at 7:30 p.m. at Susquehanna University’s Degenstein Campus Center Theater.

“Song of the Phoenix” will feature a revival of Tiger and Water Lilies, receiving the Company Premiere at Susquehanna University; Awakening II, a duet created during the pandemic and one of the latest pieces by Nai-Ni Chen; and Lion in the City, a newly commissioned work, created in collaboration with hip-hop legends Rokafella and Kwikstep.

The Artist Series seeks to encourage an aesthetic appreciation of diverse cultures as well as the artistic heritage of humankind. Performances are often linked in ways that advance intellectual engagement through master classes, lectures or content of the artistic presentation.

Tickets are required for Artist Series and main stage season performances. Prices are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $5 for students outside of Susquehanna University. Learn more about how to purchase tickets at https://www.susqu.edu/about-susquehanna/in-the-community/box-office

At the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company’s event in Selinsgrove, experience the majestic thunder of the Martial Arts and the mysterious whisper of poetry through the global language of dance.

“Song of the Phoenix” is a new program from acclaimed choreographer Nai-Ni Chen that brings the audience on a flight through space and time to a place where tradition meets innovation and freedom arises from discipline. The phoenix, known in both eastern and western cultures as an awe-inspiring creature of death defying strength and majesty, represents the power and mystery of the feminine for the East and renewal for the West.

Applying the ancient wisdom of the Chinese I-Ching, “Song of the Phoenix” expresses modern concerns of the changing environment and events in human life with refreshing theatrical ideas, powerful dance movements that keeps the audience excited, surprised and most importantly, connected through the arts.

Celebrating over 30 years of dance-making, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company is a rare Asian American female-created touring company that honors and advances the dynamic spirit of Chinese American cultural tradition.

Led by Nai-Ni Chen, a visionary in Asian American dance, the company emphasizes the immigrant experience through multicultural performances. The dance company has toured extensively in the United States and at international festivals around the world . Nai-Ni Chen has been honored with over 20 awards from the National Endowment for the Arts.