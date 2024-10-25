True crime series and television programs seem to be at an all time high in popularity right now. The masses are proving to be utterly insatiable for the likes of the Mendendez brothers’ series and true crime documentary. Folks like me scoop these types of projects up quicker than a cone at Dairy Queen.

Sheryl Bradshaw, (no relation to Carrie Bradshaw) a single bachelorette on the hit 1970’s dating show “The Dating Game”, chooses a meek and mild bachelor who seems easy-peasie, but is anything but.

Based on a true story, this real-life terrifying occurrence could have literally happened to any one of us. There is no difference with whom we are meeting off of all of the dating apps these days. Tinder, Grindr, Plenty of Fish, Farmersonly.com, Christian Mingle, etc. There is your warning ladies and bugs, trust your gut!

Playing the everyday girl next-door “Sheryl,” is Anna Kendrick (Up in the Air), who also directed this watch at home Netflix suspense thriller. “Woman of the Hour” felt a bit incomplete in a sense to me. Although intriguing enough, it was lacking something that felt essential, like a core soul. Sounds like some of the guys I work with quite frankly. Woman of the Hour? Heck, I am just fighting to keep my fifteen minutes relevant…

Anna Kendrick always feels relatable and easy to to stand beside. I could picture her living right here in Luzerne County. Not to throw this one any shade, but if you enjoy this genre such as I do, you wouldn’t be missing much if you skipped this pseudo thriller for the brand new season of Unsolved Mysteries instead.

If you do enjoy the lead Kendrick, make sure you see her in the far superior, past dramedy “50/50” opposite Angelica Houston. Be forewarned it’s a tear jerker, so bring your handkerchief along. Happy Halloween ladies and ghouls!

“Woman of the Hour,” starring Anna Kendrick.

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “5 1/2” paws out of 10.