‘It’s the biggest Halloween party of the year’

Riff-Raff, Columbia and Magenta are all part of Dr. Frank N. Furter’s entourage in ‘Rocky Horror,’ which Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre will present at 8 p.m. Friday and at 7 p.m. Saturday and midnight Saturday.

“You get to dress up and be silly,” said Eric Lutz of Scranton, who is playing the title role of Rocky in “The Rocky Horror Show.”

“It’s the biggest Halloween party of the year,” said Liam Flynn of Plains Township, who has the role of Eddie.

“It’s the closest I’ll ever get to being a rock star in my entire life,” said Jennifer Frey Abdalla of Moosic, who plays Columbia.

If you’re planning to attend “The Rocky Horror Show,” which Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre will present as a stage musical at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and at 7 p.m. and midnight Saturday, Oct. 26, you may already be familiar with the plot, perhaps from the movie “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” and know how Rocky, Eddie and Columbia — along with Frank N. Furter, Riff-Raff, Magenta and Brad and Janet — all figure into it.

“It’s kind of like a cult,” said Felix Wawer of Swoyersville, who plays the Professor, explaining the affection die-hard fans have for the show.

Frey Abdalla, for one, seems to fit into that category.

“Rocky Horror is one of the first shows I fell in love with,” she said. “I was probably way too young when I first watched it. Then growing up in Brooklyn I sneaked into (the West Village neighborhood in Lower Manhattan) to see it, at midnight of course. We took the subway. It was one of those Generation X things where your parents don’t know where you are.”

Another long-time fan of the show is Brad Vile of West Pittston, whose resume includes working at theme parks. “One thing theme parks are famous for is stamina,” Vile said, adding that performing in eight shows a day, in costumes as diverse as a scarecrow, a leprechaun and a beer hall dancer in lederhosen, was good preparation for his lead role of Frank N. Furter in this production.

Here one of his challenges is moving in Fran N Furter’s boots and corset, which the actor describes as a “glamorous and gorgeous but deliberately restrictive” costume.

Director Sue Parrick said she has watched friends appear in several “Rocky Horror” productions. “I’ve always been a spectator,” she said.

As director, she wanted to emphasize the Gothic aspects of Frank N. Furter’s castle, where Brad and Janet seek shelter on a rainy night. Also, she said, “We delve a little more deeply into the characters, and have several subplots.”

One of the subplots involves a special friendship for Riff-Raff, the butler-like character played by Caleb Bitner of Mountain Top.

Comparing his character to “Lurch, from The Addams Family,” Bitner said Riff-Raff “kind of leads the charge in dancing the Time Warp.”

“I am ecstatic,” he said. “I am hyped for the Time Warp. I love audience participation.”

Audience members can expect a chance to join in that dance, following the lyrics that tell you to “jump to the left … step to the right.” They also will receive prop bags that include playing cards, toilet paper, a glow stick and other equipment.

And if you don’t know what to expect …. well, Felix Wawer has told friends who will be seeing it for the first time that “it’s an unusual dramatic piece.”

“Act I will set the scene for an otherworldly experience,” ensemble member Kaiden Harris said.

Your personal otherworldly experience may begin when one of eight Phantoms ushers you to a seat; later those Phantoms will be swept up into the action on stage — and you can watch for the show’s iconic moments as live music plays.

Pointing to her own favorite moment, ensemble member Claire Joelle of Swoyersville said, “At the end Brad (Vile), who is playing Frank, when he sings ‘I am Coming Home’ — chills every time — he’s like Tim Curry reincarnated.”

And some may see a sad element to the storyline, director Parrick said. “Brad and Janet start out so much in love, and so innocent, and at the end you ask yourself, will they part? Has it all been too much for them?”

Tickets may be purchased online through a link available at ltwb.org and on the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre Facebook page.