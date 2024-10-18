WILKES-BARRE – The Crafty Stir has officially opened at Mohegan Pennsylvania! This one-stop shop offers coffee, espresso drinks, breakfast sandwiches, grab-n-go options and more.

Conveniently located adjacent to the food court (in the former Electric City Roasting Company space), The Crafty Stir is the perfect place for a pick-me-up. Guests can kick off their day with a rich selection of beverages including 100% Colombian coffee, espresso drinks, tea, Chai, hot chocolate and cold brew/nitro.

Hot breakfast options include an assortment of sandwiches and bagels. Those who prefer to start their day on a sweet note can choose from fresh pastries like muffins, cinnamon buns, cannoli and more.

Anyone who is on the run can also take advantage of delicious grab-n-go hoagies, salads, drinks and other treats! The Crafty Stir is celebrating the holiday season with four special creations. The Frosted Gingerbread Latte, the Eggnog Latte, the Marshmallow Mint Coffee and the Jingle Spiced Chai will be available starting Sunday, December 1st.

Photo Credit — moheganpa.com

The Crafty Stir is open inside Mohegan Pennsylvania from Sunday through Thursday 6:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., and Friday & Saturday from 6:30 a.m.

Mohegan Pennsylvania is home to nearly 75,000 square feet of gaming space including nearly 60 live table games, more than 1,500 slot machines and electronic table games, a variety of dining options, nightlife, entertainment and live harness racing.