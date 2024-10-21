BEACH LAKE — The Old Time Fiddlers of Northeastern Pennsylvania again host their annual Fall Fiddle Festival on Sunday, October 27, at the Beach Lake Fire Hall at 1033 Beach Lake Hwy.

Non-profit organization, The Old Time Fiddlers are celebrating 45 years of promoting traditional music in the Wayne County region. This instrument is part of their heritage so they encourage everyone to come out and support their mission of keeping this music alive and well with a day of performance and fun.

Fiddlers each have a 15 minute showcase to perform their favorite tunes for the crowd. This is live traditional music at its finest, featuring fiddlers and other musicians from the tri-state area. Some styles represented are bluegrass, folk, old-time, Celtic, western swing and Canadian.

Admission is free and requests are encouraged from the audience! Doors open at 1:00 p.m. and the music begins at 2:00 p.m.

Refreshments will be available throughout the day for attendees. The fire hall is handicap accessible. This will be the organization’s last event for 2024 so they encourage everyone to come out to celebrate the fall season!