Wilkes-Scarre Weekend is here with parties, performances, and activities to celebrate the spookiest holiday of the season.

Paint the town black this Halloweekend. Wilkes-Barre will be alive (oh perhaps undead) for the end of October with Halloween events across the city.

The Heat and The Mines Underground planned a number of savvy events for adults to celebrate spookiest holiday of the year in style. Both venues will host costume parties, live performances, and more this Wilkes-Scarre Weekend.

Get ready for spooky vibes, freaky beats, and costumes all across “Wilkes-Scarre” that will blow your mind!

THE MINES UNDERGROUND:

The scary fun begins Thursday, October 24, at the Reapers Revenge College Halloween Costume Party featuring exclusive VIP ticket prizes, cash prizes and more for the best costumes.

Then on Friday, October 25, saddle up for the Froggy 101 Country Halloween Party. It’s is the Night of the Living Dead Country Bash at The Times with $500 in cash prizes to give away! Froggy 101 and The Mines are teaming up to combine Halloween thrills with country vibes for an unforgettable night of line dancing, live music, and killer prizes! This event in 21+ and admission is $5.00.

First, show off your moves with Whiskey Way Line Dancing from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. then it’ll be open dance from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. After that, the venue turns into a concert until 11:00 p.m. with Wesley James live so everyone can sing along to their favorite country hits this Halloween. Finally, The bash turns into a Late Night Dance Party at 11:00 p.m. with a mix of country and today’s hits until 1:00 a.m.

The night of Halloween on Thursday, October 31, is the Ultimate Halloween Bash Halloween Costume Party at The Mines featuring gift prizes, cash prizes, Horror Hall Tickets, Hells Nightmare Tickets, and more! This is the All-College Halloween mixer, perfect for students to let loose and party on as spooky season comes to a close.

HEAT BAR & NIGHT CLUB

HEAT Bar & Night Club also planned plenty of events to celebrate Halloween in style, or should I say in costume. Try Pumpkin Carving Karaoke on Thursday, October 24, then head into the Halloweekend with Estella Sweet.

Friday, October 25, is Estella Sweet’s Halloween Extravaganza then Saturday, October 26, is Heat’s 11th Annual Halloween Costume Party also hosted by Sweet! There, HEAT is giving out prizes for the best new drag, most original, and the scariest.

On Thursday, October 31, the night of Halloween, HEAT hosts their Costume Party with the doors opening up at 8:00 p.m.

MORE IN WILKES-SCARRE

F.M. Kirby Center also has performances and screenings that are perfect for Halloween. See “Disenchanted!: The Off Broadway Musical” on Wednesday, October 23, or experience “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” like never before on Sunday, October 27.

Celebrity Investigator, Amy Bruni will also be town to answer all your paranormal questions on Tuesday, October 29. The historic arts theater will also be playing classic comedy film, “Young Frankenstein,” to celebrate Halloween on Wednesday, October 30, at 1:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.