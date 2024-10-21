Join Brian DiMattia in the Loop Internet Studio with Luigi Carannante this week! What makes a slice of pizza not just a meal, but an experience filled with history and passion? Growing up in the embrace of a family-run pizza shop, Luigi celebrated his first birthday surrounded by the aroma of fresh dough and the warmth of a close-knit community.

Luigi joins Food Fight with Brian DiMattia to share laughs and memories from his days at Antonio’s Pizza in Edwardsville to Antonio’s in Wilkes-Barre! The conversation wanders from the sun-soaked coasts of southern Italy to the flavorful delights of the American culinary scene, sparked by our shared heritage and love for Italian cuisine.

Luigi and Brian recount personal stories of transformation, resilience, and the impactful role family businesses have played in shaping their lives. As they reminisce, beloved local eateries from Scranton to Wilkes-Barre come to life, with anecdotes of hearty meals and the community spirit they fostered, reminding us of the universal affection for good food and the charm of small-town dining.

