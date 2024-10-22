WILKES-BARRE – Comedy legend Brian Regan returns to F.M. Kirby Center on Thursday, May 29, 2025, for a stand-up show at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, October 25, at 10:00 a.m. with a Kirby Member presale beginning Wednesday, October 23 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours..

Having built his 30-plus year career on the strength of his material alone, Brian Regan’s non-stop theater tour continuously fills the most beautiful venues across North America, visiting close to 100 cities each year.

Brian returns for his third season in Peter Farrelly’s TV series, “Loudermilk”, which premiered on April 27, 2021, streaming on Amazon Prime. Farrelly personally cast Brian in the series alongside Ron Livingston, Anja Savcic, Will Sasso and Mat Fraser. Brian is receiving praise for his portrayal of “Mugsy,” a recovering addict who is estranged from his family. The first two seasons of “Loudermilk” originally aired on AT&T’s Audience Network and moved to Amazon Prime on March 12, 2021.

On February 23, 2021, Brian premiered his second Netflix stand-up special, “Brian Regan: On The Rocks,” which was shot at Tuachan Center for the Arts, an outdoor amphitheater in Utah. Brian’s first Netflix special, “Brian Regan: Nunchucks And Flamethrowers,” premiered to rave reviews on November 21, 2017, and is also available as a vinyl album.

Brian also stars in his own Netflix series, “Stand Up And Away! With Brian Regan,” which premiered on Christmas Eve 2018.Brian and Jerry Seinfeld served as executive producers for the four-episode original half-hour series that combines sketch comedy and stand-up.

In 2015, Brian made history with his stand-up special,”Brian Regan: Live From Radio City Music Hall,” as the first live broadcast of a stand-up special in Comedy Central’s history.

A regular on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Brian is the rare guest who the show invites on for two segments: a performance segment and a segment chatting on the couch with Jimmy. Previously, Brian was a regular guest on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” making 28 appearances on the CBS show.

Brian made a scene-stealing cameo in Chris Rock’s film, Top Five, and he is a guest on two episodes of Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, which is now streaming on Netflix.

The accomplished comedian and jack of all humorous trades heads to F.M. Kirby Center for spring 2025.