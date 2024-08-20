In the Loop Internet Studio, Brian DiMattia is joined by Pittston Mayor, Mike Lombardo, and Deputy Administrator, Mary Kroptavich.

Hear how the festival has evolved from modest beginnings into a multi-tiered festival featuring food, art, carnival rides, and more, playing a crucial role in the revitalization of Main Street in Downtown Pittston.

Uncover the strategic expansions and relocations that have paved the way for its success and delve into the meticulous planning that keeps this beloved event running smoothly year after year.

For more episodes of Food Fight with Brian DiMattia and all OnTheStacks podcasts check out the OnTheStacks Youtube or watch more episodes here in our Podcasts section.