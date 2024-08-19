WILKES-BARRE — Calling all Swifties for the most epic Taylor-themed event. The all-ages Taylor Swift Laser Party is coming to the Kirby!

The TayTay Dance Party featuring The DJ Swiftie is coming to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, October 10, at 7:30 p.m. as part of the M&T Family Series.

Immerse yourself in Tay Tay’s music provided by DJ Swiftie while surrounded by synchronized lasers and lights. You’ll sing and dance to all your favorite Taylor Swift songs for an unforgettable night.

Tickets are now on sale to the general public with general admission starting at $32.50. VIP tickets are $50.00 plus fees includes one ticket, 30-minute early entry, a signed poster, and a glowstick.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours.