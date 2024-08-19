The following day after the Milford Theater fundraiser show, Opera! Pike! Park! has a performance of their own in Milford on Sunday, August 25, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

MILFORD — New York City Opera will perform as part of the fundraiser for Opera! Pike! Park! held on Saturday, August 24 at 7:00 p.m. at the Milford Theater.

Tickets start at $30 (a portion of which will go to the Opera! Pike! Park! non-profit organization) and are available here on their website. Table Seating tickets include a cocktail server (credit card required) during the show.

The cast includes Inna Dukach (soprano), Gregory Turay (tenor), and Dmitriy Glivinskiy, (pianist).

The Milford Theater Bar will be open one hour before the show, serving wine, beer, cocktails and concessions.

SATURDAY PROGRAM:

La traviata Medley, Giuseppe Verdi, La traviata

Donna non Vidi Mai, Giacomo Puccini, Manon Lescaut

Steal Me Sweet Thief, Gian Carlo Menetti, The Old Maid and the Thief

If I Loved You, Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein II, Carousel

Make Believe, Jerome Kern & Oscar Hammerstein II, Showboat

NEAPOLITAN MEDLEY:

Mattinata (Leoncavallo), Ruggero Leoncavallo

Funiculì, Funiculà, Luigi Denza & Peppino Turco

Marrechiare, Francesco Paolo Tosti

A vucchella, Paolo Tosti | Gregory

O sole mio, Giovanni Capurro, Eduardo di Capua & Alfredo Mazzucchi

Notturno, Ottorino Respighi, Sei pezzi per pianoforte

Un bel di, Giacomo Puccini, Madame Butterfly

Vogliatemi bene, Giacomo Puccini, Madame Butterfly

*Program is subject to change.

Since the 1920s, Milford Theater has served as the community’s moviehouse and sanctuary for performing arts. A staple of the community and historic fixture, Milford Theater is a home for live music, plays, classic film, and more.

The following day after the Milford Theater performance, live opera will once again fill the air in the town of Milford on Sunday, August 25, when a free Opera! Pike! Park! concert takes place on the lawn of the Ann Street Park in Milford Borough.

Enjoy classic arias, Neapolitan songs, and Broadway tunes performed by singers from the prestigious Academy of Vocal Arts in Philadelphia from 4:00 p.m to 6:00 p.m.

This Sunday show after the fundraiser by Opera! Pike! Park! is free to attend (however reservations via Eventbrite are required to receive a program), as well as family friendly. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, snacks, and beverages. There also are a limited number of seats in folding chairs under the tent.

Opera! Pike! Park! is a production of Pike Opera, a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization. It is presented by Milford Borough’s Parks and Recreation Committee.

Be sure support Opera! Pike! Park! and check out everything happening in the arts at Milford Theater, where a full lineup of live musical performances, plays, and even dance performances grace the stage each season.