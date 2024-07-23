The Roof at Oppenheim is a swanky new rooftop bar on top of the Oppenheim Building that just opened for summer 2024.

SCRANTON —- Want to feel like you’re attending a classy shindig in the Hollywood Hills? The Roof at Oppenheim is hosting their first-ever White Party on Saturday, July 27 starting at 7:00 p.m.

Release your inner chic and dress in white attire for a picturesque 21+ cocktail party under the Scranton twilight.

Dance to the beats of Oz & Friends while sipping the rooftop’s signature cocktails or Mutant Brewing selection at this stylish. exclusive event, meant to make you feel like a celebrity.

Entry fee includes an array of thoughtful hors d’oeuvres, curated specifically for the White Party. All items are first come first serve, including cucumber salmon bites, cheeky bruschetta, crispy sushi bite with caviar, watermelon feta bites, and more!

Don’t miss out on this elegant night of glamour and fun at Downtown Scranton’s new summer hotspot — register ahead while you still can!

White Party Reservation Options: