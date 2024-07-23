A brother and sister splash down a tube slide at Kalahari Resorts’ outdoor waterpark in celebration of National Waterpark Day.

POCONO MANOR — Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks, will celebrate National Waterpark Day on Sunday, July 28, at all four of its award-winning resorts.

Located in the Poconos of Pennsylvania, as well as other hotspots nationwide, Kalahari founded the official holiday in partnership with the National Day Calendar eight years ago.

The celebration will see a foam party, limbo contest, dance contest, balloon toss, hula hooping, and other great games & prizes throughout the day for all resort and day pass guests. There will also be other special offers to add even more fun to your day.

“Kalahari founded National Waterpark Day to commemorate waterparks’ unique memory-making experiences. From thrilling water slides to relaxing lazy rivers, and massive wave pools, waterparks have something for all ages to enjoy!” said Travis Nelson, President of Kalahari Resorts. “July 28 is the height of summer – the perfect time to enjoy everything that both Kalahari’s indoor and outdoor waterparks have to offer.”

In honor of National Waterpark Day, Kalahari will hold a 24-hour flash sale that includes up to 28% off overnight stays, $10 off waterpark day passes, discounted season passes, and more. Guests can take advantage of these exclusive savings on Sunday, July 28.

“Guests visiting any of Kalahari’s resorts on National Waterpark Day can expect a full day of exciting festivities,” Nelson continued. “The day will be filled with nonstop fun, including family poolside activities, National Waterpark Day-themed souvenirs and cocktails, exciting giveaways and contests, foam parties, and DJs spinning new and classic summer tunes.”

For more information on National Waterpark Day activities or to book a stay at the resort, please visit kalahariresorts.com.