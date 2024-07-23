The F.M. Kirby Center just announced a performance by The Sam Grisman Project that honors the music of Sam’s father, David Grisman and Jerry Garcia.

WILKES-BARRE – The Sam Grisman Project will honor the musical legacies of David Grisman and Jerry Garcia when they play the F.M. Kirby Center on Thursday, October 17, at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Chandelier Concert Series.

Tickets start at $27.50 plus fees and go on sale to the public Friday, July 26 at 10:00 a.m. The Kirby Member presale begins Wednesday, July 24 at 10:00 a.m. for first access.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and through F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours.

A NOTE FROM SAM GRISMAN HIMSELF—”The music that my father David Grisman and his close friend, Jerry Garcia, made in the early 90s (in the house that I grew up in) is not only some of the most timeless acoustic music ever recorded, it also triggers my oldest and fondest musical memories. What I find most inspiring about this material is the way their camaraderie and their love and joy for the music, simply oozes out of each recording. It is also impressive how deeply they get beneath their favorite songs—whether they are originals, covers or traditional/old time tunes—and how expertly that material was curated.”

“My goal in starting Sam Grisman Project is to build a platform for my friends and me to showcase our genuine passion and appreciation for the legacy of Dawg and Jerry’s music. By playing some of their beloved repertoire and sharing the original music that our own collective has to offer, we will also show the impact that this music has had on our own individual musical voices. Ultimately, there is nothing that makes me happier than playing great songs with my best friends and my hope is to share that happiness with audiences all over!”

Come see The Sam Grisman Project at the historic F.M. Kirby Center theater this fall.