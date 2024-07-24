Act Out Theatre Group LLC concludes teen intensive summer camp with musical production

Christian Brown of The Brown Initiative works on a jazz combination with members of Act Out Theatre Group’s Summer Teen Intensive.

Dan Pittman (foreground) teaches choreography for Act Out Theatre Group’s production of Disney’s Descendant’s: The Musical. The production runs Saturday and Sunday at Act Out Theatre Group.

Christian Brown of The Brown Initiative (kneeling, center) gave a dance master class to members of Act Out Theatre Group’s Summer Teen Intensive.

TAYLOR — Eighty hours of camp, 26 campers and three performances. Act Out Theatre Group LLC concludes its summer teen intensive camp Friday and begins its weekend run of Disney’s Descendants: The Musical Saturday.

“The past two weeks have been an absolute whirlwind,” said Kalen Churcher, the production’s music director. “These performers have worked so hard this week, and it absolutely shows on stage. Their harmonies are on point, their choreography is fresh, and their acting is outstanding.”

Performers age 12 to graduating high school senior make up the camp, said Dan Pittman, the show’s director and owner of Act Out Theatre Group. Campers spend mornings working on special projects or in master classes.

Afternoons are devoted to the camp production, Disney’s Descendants. The show tells the story of the children of some of Disney’s most notorious villains.

“This is an incredibly talented group of young people,” said Pittman, of Plymouth. “I think some people would be amazed to see what they’ve accomplished in only two weeks.”

In reality, the performers spent only 40 hours of camp on the actual performance. The rest of the time has been spent working on other activities, including competitions and creating their own mini-musicals. One morning was spent in a master class learning from choreographer Christian Brown of The Brown Initiative.

Of course, many of the performers spend time working on the production outside of camp.

“To prepare for the show outside of camp, I make sure to go home and practice harmonies, lines, songs and dances every night to make sure I’m prepared for the next day,” said Maddan Bennett of Throop, who plays Evie, the daughter of Evil Queen Grimhilde.

Lily Keefe, who plays Mal, the daughter of Maleficent, the evilest of mothers, also spends time outside of camp working on her role. “Practicing helps me keep things in my head for the next rehearsal,” Keefe, of Gouldsboro, explained.

Grimhilde is portrayed by Vivian Santiago of Moscow, and Sammie Stella of Plains Township plays Maleficent.

Mila Smith of Scranton is another camper who has been spending considerable time outside of camp on the production. Smith plays Chad, Cinderella’s son, and has also helped to costume the production.

Disney’s Descendants runs 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 and 2:00 and 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 28. Tickets are only available for the 8:00 p.m. Sunday show and can be purchased at www.actouttheatre.com.

“We really love the summer teen intensive,” said Pittman. “Not only do we get to work closely with some of our regular Act Out teens, but we get to work with new folks or folks whose schedules are too busy during the year to do workshops.”

Camp has been Igby Finnegan’s first experience at Act Out, but it’s not his last. The Old Forge resident is already signed up for the theatre’s next workshop, Disney’s High School Musical.

“My favorite thing about camp is how nice everyone is and how considerate they are,” Finnegan said. “I’ve never enjoyed an acting place as much as Act Out.”

Act Out Theatre Group LLC is primarily a children’s-based workshop theatre located in in Taylor. The theatre also produces several adult-cast productions annually and offers a variety of classes as part of its arts and education center.