This week’s cover photo: Tremendously talented indie-country artist, Lanie Gardnercloses out the 2024 Rockin’ the River concert series on Friday, July 26. Her cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” went viral and she’s been soaring ever since! Come see her at Nesbitt Park on Friday night in Wilkes-Barre with opening local act, The Broke Pines.

by: Gabrielle Lang

MONTAGE MOUNTAIN

Cruel Summer: Swiftie Takeover

SAT, JULY 27, 7:00 P.M.

ROOF AT OPPENHEIM

Oz & Friends @ White Party

SAT, JULY 27, 7:00 P.M.

–

Lightweight Trio

SUN, JULY 28, 2:00 P.M.

ROCKIN’ THE RIVER

Lanie Gardner w/ The Broke Pines.

FRI, JULY 26, 6:00 P.M.

SPLIT ROCK RESORT

All That Glitters @ The Sand Bar

SAT, JULY 27, 4:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Cold w/ University Drive

THURS, JULY 25, 8:00 P.M.

–

Runaway Gin – Tribute to Phish

FRI, JULY 26, 9:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Sean McGeehan

THURS, JULY 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

Tom Storm

FRI, JULY 26, 4:00 P.M.

–

Rhythm Method

FRI, JULY 26, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Groove

SAT, JULY 27, 7:00 P.M.

–

Brian Kibler

SUN, JULY 28, 3:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARD’S PUB

Dashboard Mary

FRI, JULY 26, 9:00 P.M.

–

John Andreoli

SAT, JULY 27, 9:00 P.M.

BENNY BREWING CO.

K8 Solo

FRI, JULY 26, 6:30 P.M

–

Teddy Young Duo

SAT, JULY 27, 6:30 P.M.

TWISTED RAIL

Jay Luke

FRI, JULY 26, 7:30 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

Anthony Jace

THURS, JULY 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

DJ Pat Moore

FRI, JULY 26, 9:00 P.M.

–

Friendly Fyre Band

SAT, JULY 27, 8:30 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

The Faithfull – A Tribute to Pearl Jam

THURS, JULY 25, 7:30 P.M.

–

Vice City @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, JULY 25, 9:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy @ Breakers

THURS, JULY 25, 10:00 P.M.

–

CC Music Duo @ Embers Terrace

FRI, JULY 26, 6:00 P.M.

–

Flaxy Morgan @ Breakers

FRI, JULY 26, 8:30 P.M.

–

Sugar Ray Nemetz @ Embers Terrace

SAT, JULY 27, 6:00 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, JULY 27, 7:00 P.M.

–

Down By 5 @ Breakers

SAT, JULY 27, 8:30 P.M.

–

The Fuchery @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, JULY 27, 9:30 P.M.

OLD FORT BREWING

Bettylou & Billy

FRI, JULY 26, 6:00 P.M.

–

Leland Smith

SAT, JULY 27, 6:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Jesse Mower, Jami Novak, and Justin Sollenne @ Funky Thursday

THURS, JULY 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

Wade Preston Band

FRI, JULY 26, 8:00 P.M.

–

Hollywood Joe

SAT, JULY 27, 8:00 P.M.

–

Wand’ring Aloud

SUN, JULY 28, 4:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

Bennie & the Jets

SAT, JULY 27, 8:00 P.M.

–

Stillhouse Junkies

SUN, JULY 28, 8:00 P.M.

THE WOODLANDS

Frankie & Toby

FRI, JULY 26, 6:00 P.M.

–

Strawberry Jam Band

FRI, JULY 26, 9:30 P.M.

–

M80

SAT, JULY 27, 9:30 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

The Secret Seasons

FRI, JULY 26, 6:00 P.M.

–

Eddie Seber

SUN, JULY 28, 2:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Toolshed Jack

FRI, JULY 26, 7:00 P.M.

–

Patio Beach Party w/ DJ Dante

SAT, JULY 27, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Open mic with Eddie Appnel & Henry Pehala’s Shameless Duo

THURS, JULY 25, 6:00 P.M.

–

Bad Liars

FRI, JULY 26, 7:00 P.M.

–

Stingray & Whiskey Hill

SAT, JULY 27, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dave Cupano

SUN, JULY 28, 1:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

The Untouchables

FRI, JULY 26, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Eddie Appnel

FRI, JULY 26, 8:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Superunknown -Tribute to Chris Cornell

FRI, JULY 26, 8:00 P.M.

–

Lotus Land -The American RUSH Tribute

SAT, JULY 27, 8:00 P.M.

SAND SPRINGS COUNTRY CLUB

Gino Sings the Standards

FRI, JULY 26, 6:00 P.M.

ARLO’S TAVERN

Marv Williams

FRI, JULY 26, 6:30 P.M.

–

Friend of the Gypsy

SAT, JULY 27, 6:30 P.M.

–

Brendan Smith Band

SUN, JULY 28, 3:00 P.M.

NORTH SLOPE PUB & EATERY

Gracie Jane Sinclair

THURS, JULY 25, 4:00 P.M.

DRAFTS BAR

Brian Dougherty Acoustic Duo

THURS, JULY 25, 6:00 P.M.

–

Group Du Jour

FRI, JULY 26, 8:00 P.M.

–

Jug O Jack

SAT, JULY 27, 8:00 P.M.

–

2 Chicks, 1 Guitar

SUN, JULY 28, 3:00 P.M.

RIKASAONMAIN

Charles Havira Band @ thejoint53

FRI, JULY 26, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Untouchables Trio @ thejoint53

SAT, JULY 27, 7:00 P.M.

PISANO FAMILY WINES

A Zeppelin Thing

SAT, JULY 27, 7:00 P.M.

–

Gracie Jane Sinclair, Fleeger, and Sutliff @ Sutliff Album Release

SUN, JULY 28, 3:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

Edgeways & River Rats @ Sherman Theater

FRI, JULY 26, 7:00 P.M.

–

Ladies Night w/ DJ Queue @ Renegade Winery

SAT, JULY 27, 7:00 P.M.

–

Ultraviolet @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, JULY 27, 7:00 P.M.

–

Broken Heroes @ Sherman Showcase

SUN, JULY 28, 2:00 P.M.

THE MINES UNDERGROUND

DJ Venom X @ Christmas in July

THURS, JULY 25, 9:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Rick Gilette

THURS, JULY 25, 8:00 P.M.

–

Letters in Red

FRI, JULY 26, 9:00 P.M.

–

Destination West

SAT, JULY 27, 9:00 P.M.

LAKELAND ORCHARD

Bon Poison

SAT, JULY 27, 1:00 P.M.

–

Project 22

SUN, JULY 28, 1:00 P.M.

SNAPPER’S

Stranger Behavior

SAT, JULY 27, 8:00 P.M.

–

Robbie Walsh and Jack Foley

SUN, JULY 28, 4:00 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

We The Living

FRI, JULY 26, 9:00 P.M.

–

Project 90s

SAT, JULY 27, 9:00 P.M.

SUMMIT CIGAR LOUNGE

JP Williams Blues Band

FRI, JULY 26, 8:00 P.M.

