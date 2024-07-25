STROUDSBURG — Black Flag heads to the Sherman Theater in on Saturday, August 3. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show begins at 8:00 p.m.

Black Flag is an American punk rock band formed in 1976 in Hermosa Beach, California by guitarist, primary songwriter, and sole continuous member Greg Ginn. The group’s known for their influence on the underground American rock scene as well as being one of the pioneers of the “post-hardcore” genre. Their logos and art are also iconic.

Their discography includes seven studio albums and two live albums. The band has released all of their material on Ginn’s independent label, SST Records beginning with 1981’s Damaged. In 2014, skateboard legend, Mike Vallely became the band’s fifth vocalist.

For tickets and more information about this concert and other shows, visit shermantheater.com or call their Box Office.

The Sherman Theater is Monroe County’s only nationally ranked, non-profit theater and performing arts center and has proudly served the Pocono region for 90 years.