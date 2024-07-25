Join Bill Corcoran Jr. in the MPP studio this week as he sits down with Genelle Sedon and they do a deep dive into the pressing issues facing the American education system.

Genelle brings her 17 years of experience as a public school teacher and ESL specialist to the forefront of our discussion. Her experiences shed light on the profound impact that teachers have on their students’ lives and the multifaceted challenges they face, from managing classroom behavior to adapting to technological advancements.

They discuss the alarming rise of violence in schools, the critical need for a comprehensive educational reform, and how societal expectations are shifting, recognizing the increasing value of vocational skills alongside traditional college education. Genelle also highlights innovative teaching strategies and the importance of adaptability in creating an inclusive learning environment.

Genelle, along with her husband Chris, own and operate a C&G Tutoring, a small business which provides private tutoring services for students looking for further their academic performance.

For more episodes of OnTheStacks with host Bill Corcoran Jr. check out the Youtube channel, and watch more episodes here in our Podcasts section.