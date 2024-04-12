Dave & Buster’s includes a sports bar, restaurant, and 100+ games for both adults and kids to enjoy.

MOOSIC — Dave & Buster’s officially opens at The Shoppes at Montage on Monday, April 15 at 11:00 a.m.

The highly-anticipated arcade, sports bar, restaurant, and entertainment complex boasts over 18,000 square feet of 105+ games and activities geared towards fun for both children and adults.

“Whether you’re young, old, in between — it doesn’t matter — we have something for you here in the establishment.” said Dave & Buster’s General Manager Tony Fenn.

Guests can come in to watch the hottest sporting events or have some fun with their arcade games and virtual reality…or a little of both! Win big on one of their many exciting games? Head to the prize wall to take home something special.

Note the 40-foot screen — “The WOW Wall” — for the ultimate experience in sports entertainment. Dave & Buster’s has access to all the baseball games, MMA fights, football games, boxing matches, basketball games, and other events you want to watch.

Dave & Buster’s restaurant also offers a full menu for lunch and dinner that goes well beyond just pizza, including wings, flatbreads, burgers, seafood, steaks, and more to top off your visit. They also have a full-service bar with an assortment of drinks and cocktails.

“We’re thrilled to be in the area, and we’re looking forward to serving the beautiful people in the town of Wilkes-Barre,” said Tony Fenn.

Fenn and his team have been preparing for Monday’s unveiling, and he’s proud to have a great group of friendly, engaging employees who are eager to take care of guests.

“No ifs, ands, or buts about it — we’re on our way! We hired over 116 employees here which is also giving back to the region. It’s been four years in the making, but it’s finally come to fruition. We’re excited to come here, be a part of the community, and make sure everyone has a wonderful time,” said Fenn.

Guests can enjoy half price games every Wednesday from open to close. There’s also Happy Hour, Monday through Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with drinks for $5 as well as $5 Late Night Bites past 10:00 p.m.

The new establishment will be open with hours seven days a week. They’ll also host birthday parties and other gatherings at the location in The Shoppes as well.

Leave your problems at the door! Upon entering, you’ll be greeted with a warm smile and welcome into the Dave & Buster’s culture so you can get right to the good stuff. Starting April 15, stop on by for fun and food at the new Dave & Buster’s in Moosic.