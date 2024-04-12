The British Comedy of the year crossed the pond to become the funniest movie to hit American theaters so far in 2024.

I understand it’s now only April, but this vulgar, silly escapade pays off in dividends, I give you my word. The tagline on the poster is: Be careful what you post. In this modern age of being anonymous online, boy that could not be truer! It is scary the scathing stuff we find on the world wide web…

My favorite actress in Hollywood today, the always lovely Oscar winner Olivia Colman (Great Expectations, the Miniseries) plays Edith Swan, a spinster who mostly cares for her elderly parents and home. The widely overlooked Edith starts receiving scathing letters in the mail from her supposed neighbor and former friend Rose Gooding, played hilariously by the divine Jessie Buckley (Fingernails).

This true story set in a 1920’s English seaside town bears witness to this totally absurd scandal that rocked residents, who in all probability needed a little shake-up. You have to realize dirty language and profanity were quite a big offense back in the day, unlike today where we all barely blink an eye when it graces our poor virgin ears, LOL.

Wicked Little Letters was of upstanding quality true to the level coming out of the renowned BBC platform. If you have watched anything coming out of that streamer, well then you already know! This investigative whodunnit gold standard made me feel tickled in all the right spots. It may not be a game of Scrabble and you don’t need the help of calling in Inspector Gadget, but do go into this one believing that something is amiss and put the pieces of this over-the-top puzzle together on your own. No private investigator required.

“Wicked Little Letters,” starring: Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “8” paws out of 10.