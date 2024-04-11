This is the first episode of the Food Fight Podcast in the Loop Internet studio hosted by Brian DiMattia! In this episode, Brian is joined by fellow food creator and Founder of NEPA Pizza Review, Jim Mirabelli.

Dive into the debut episode as they share a delicious blend of stories from food tasting escapades, to the twists and turns of building a unique brand in the pizza review world. Brian and Jim even take on a saltine cracker challenge live during the show!

So grab a slice and join in on the big laughs, lessons learned, and mutual love for pizza to celebrate the launch of the Food Fight Podcast in true foodie fashion.

For more episodes of Food Fight Podcast with Brian DiMattia and all OnTheStacks podcasts check out the OnTheStacks Youtube or watch more episodes here in our Podcasts section.