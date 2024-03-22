WILKES-BARRE — Guests are invited to experience a taste of Italy like never before! On Saturday, April 6, celebrity chef Rocco DiSpirito prepares a four-course meal for the Keystone Grand Ballroom.

The Keystone Grand Ballroom at Mohegan Pennsylvania hosts a mouthwatering multi-course Italian dinner crafted by celebrity chef Rocco DiSpirito and the Mohegan Pennsylvania culinary team.

Chef Rocco will introduce each course and visit guests at their tables throughout the event. Registration and cocktail hour begins at 4:30 p.m. and the dinner starts at 5:30 p.m.

Each attendee will be among the first in the world to receive an autographed copy of the #1 New York Times bestselling author’s newest book, Everyday Delicious: 30 Minute(ish) Home-Cooked Meals Made Simple: A Cookbook, to be published Tuesday, April 30.

Rocco DiSpirito has stayed busy over his career as a chef, restaurateur, and author. He starred in the 2000s show, The Restaurant, about launching a Manhattan eatery. Since, he’s appeared in Guy’s Grocery Games, Top Chef, and even Dancing With The Stars as well as judged cooking competitions. DiSpirito is esteemed for his mastery of Italian-American fusion cuisine.

Availability is limited for this exclusive event. All attendees must be 21 years of age or older. Tickets are $100 and on sale now at the Hotel Front Desk, subject to availability. Hotel packages are also available.

Learn more about the upcoming event here: https://moheganpa.com/events-and-promotions/schedule-of-events/rocco-dispirito-dinner-0406.html