Spring is here and so is another great weekend of live music in Northeastern Pennsylvania from Wilkes-Barre to Bethlehem. There’s refreshingly no theme to this March weekend, so no need to dress up in all green or bunny ears — just enjoy yourself!

All events listed in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: The335 are a four-piece classic rock cover band who perform high-energy shows across the region. Catch them this weekend at Cheap Shots in Olyphant from 9:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

by: Gabrielle Lang

Wind Creek Event Center

Photo Credit — Breaking Benjamin, Ticketmaster

Breaking Benjamin & Daughtry

THURS, MARCH 21, 7:00 P.M.

–

Brit Floyd

FRI & SAT, MARCH 22 and 23, 7:00 P.M.

North Slope Pub and Eatery

Tori V & The Karma

FRI, MARCH 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

Sting Ray

SAT, MARCH 23, 7:00 P.M.

–

Triple Fret

SUN, MARCH 24, 4:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Nowhere Slow Duo

FRI, MARCH 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

The335

SAT, MARCH 23, 9:00 P.M.

Keystone Stage

Audiobox, The Summitts, Your Best Nightmare and Jaclyns Teardusts @ Drag Rock Show

SAT, MARCH 23, 6:00 P.M.

Summit Cigar NEPA

Boock & Burke

FRI, MARCH 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

Illusion

SAT, MARCH 23, 8:00 P.M.

Penn’s Peak

Diamond Rio

SAT, MARCH 23, 8:00 P.M.

The Crooked Creek

Justin Bravo

SAT, MARCH 23, 8:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop

Allan Smith Junior

SAT, MARCH 23, 7:00 P.M.

Slingshots Bar & Grill

The Frost Duo

FRI, MARCH 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

Big King Moose

SAT, MARCH 23, 7:00 P.M.

Groove Brewing

The Frost Duo

THURS, MARCH 21, 6:00 P.M.

–

Mare & Meg

SAT, MARCH 23, 3:00 P.M.

AJ’s Bar n’ Grill

DJ Blendmaster5

FRI, MARCH 22, 9:00 P.M.

–

Kartune

SAT, MARCH 23, 7:00 P.M.

RikasaonMain

Joe Michaels Trio @thejoint53

FRI, MARCH 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Frost Duo @rooftop53

SAT, MARCH 23, 8:00 P.M.

The VSpot Bar

Farely / Rebar Duo

THURS, MARCH 21, 8:00 P.M.

–

Dashboard Mary

FRI, MARCH 22, 9:00 P.M.

–

Black Tie Stereo

SAT, MARCH 23, 9:00 P.M.

Best Cigar Pub

Me & Dad

FRI, MARCH 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Two of Us

SAT, MARCH 23, 7:00 P.M.

Hog’s Hollow Saloon

Jake and Friends

SUN, MARCH 24, 2:00 P.M.

Snapper’s Bar & Grill

Rachel Bradshaw

SUN, MARCH 24, 4:00 P.M.

Jam Room Brewing Company

Vanessa Bionda

FRI, MARCH 22, 6:00 P.M.

–

All Day Special

SAT, MARCH 23, 6:00 P.M.

–

2 Chicks, 1 Guitar

SUN, MARCH 24, 2:00 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

Kashmir – The Live Led Zeppelin Show

SAT, MARCH 23, 8:00 P.M.

Sherman Theater

Knights Reign @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, MARCH 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

Last Pharaoh @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, MARCH 23, 7:00 P.M.

–

Prong & Voivod @ Sherman Theater

SUN, MARCH 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Hip Hop Haven Chapter III @ Sherman Showcase

SUN, MARCH 24, 7:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

Frankie & Toby @ Streamside

FRI, MARCH 22, 6:00 P.M.

–

Popstar Drive @ Streamside

SAT, MARCH 23, 9:30 P.M

Arlo’s Tavern

Adam Buffington

FRI, MARCH 22, 6:30 P.M.

–

Matt Ord

SAT, MARCH 23, 6:30 P.M.

–

The Casper Band

SUN, MARCH 24, 3:00 P.M.

The Office – Mountaintop Pub

Chad Garret

FRI, MARCH 22, 9:00 P.M.

Poor Richard’s Pub

Smoke & Mirrors

FRI, MARCH 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

Friend of the Gypsy

SAT, MARCH 23, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Wanabees

SUN, MARCH 24, 2:00 P.M.

Turkey Hill Brewing Company

Johnny Lit

THURS, MARCH 21, 7:00 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Ostrich Hat @ Breakers

FRI, MARCH 22, 8:30 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, MARCH 23, 7:00 P.M.

–

CC Music @ Breakers

SAT, MARCH 23, 8:30 P.M.

–

Hoopla Band Lite @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, MARCH 23, 9:30 P.M.

River Street Jazz Café

Mephiskapheles

FRI, MARCH 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

Turtle Logic

SAT, MARCH 23, 9:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, MARCH 21, 6:00 P.M.

–

Triple Fret

FRI, MARCH 22, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Gypsy Magic Duo

FRI, MARCH 22, 6:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville

Jumpstart Duo

FRI, MARCH 22, 8:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Outpost

Chae

SAT, MARCH 23, 6:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Zac Lawless

FRI, MARCH 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Two Taboo

SAT, MARCH 23, 8:00 P.M.

Benny Brewing Co.

Strawberry Jam Duo

FRI, MARCH 22, 6:30 P.M.

–

Midnight Rhythm Trio

SAT, MARCH 23, 6:30 P.M.

Beer Boys

Super DJ Rich Steele

THURS, MARCH 21, 9:00 P.M.

–

DJ NIVED

FRI, MARCH 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

DJ KENTON

SAT, MARCH 23, 8:00 P.M.

The Mines Underground

DJ Venom X @ Easter Bunny Rocks The Mines

THURS, MARCH 21, 9:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

Open Mic Night w/ Matt Filer

THURS, MARCH 21, 7:00 P.M.

–

Brad & Luke

FRI, MARCH 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

Magic Stew

SAT, MARCH 23, 7:00 P.M.

–

Adam McKinley

SUN, MARCH 24, 3:00 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.