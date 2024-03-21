Spring is here and so is another great weekend of live music in Northeastern Pennsylvania from Wilkes-Barre to Bethlehem. There’s refreshingly no theme to this March weekend, so no need to dress up in all green or bunny ears — just enjoy yourself!
All events listed in no particular order.
This week’s cover photo: The335 are a four-piece classic rock cover band who perform high-energy shows across the region. Catch them this weekend at Cheap Shots in Olyphant from 9:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.
by: Gabrielle Lang
Wind Creek Event Center
Breaking Benjamin & Daughtry
THURS, MARCH 21, 7:00 P.M.
Brit Floyd
FRI & SAT, MARCH 22 and 23, 7:00 P.M.
North Slope Pub and Eatery
Tori V & The Karma
FRI, MARCH 22, 7:00 P.M.
Sting Ray
SAT, MARCH 23, 7:00 P.M.
Triple Fret
SUN, MARCH 24, 4:00 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Nowhere Slow Duo
FRI, MARCH 22, 8:00 P.M.
The335
SAT, MARCH 23, 9:00 P.M.
Keystone Stage
Audiobox, The Summitts, Your Best Nightmare and Jaclyns Teardusts @ Drag Rock Show
SAT, MARCH 23, 6:00 P.M.
Summit Cigar NEPA
Boock & Burke
FRI, MARCH 22, 8:00 P.M.
Illusion
SAT, MARCH 23, 8:00 P.M.
Penn’s Peak
Diamond Rio
SAT, MARCH 23, 8:00 P.M.
The Crooked Creek
Justin Bravo
SAT, MARCH 23, 8:00 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop
Allan Smith Junior
SAT, MARCH 23, 7:00 P.M.
Slingshots Bar & Grill
The Frost Duo
FRI, MARCH 22, 8:00 P.M.
Big King Moose
SAT, MARCH 23, 7:00 P.M.
Groove Brewing
The Frost Duo
THURS, MARCH 21, 6:00 P.M.
Mare & Meg
SAT, MARCH 23, 3:00 P.M.
AJ’s Bar n’ Grill
DJ Blendmaster5
FRI, MARCH 22, 9:00 P.M.
Kartune
SAT, MARCH 23, 7:00 P.M.
RikasaonMain
Joe Michaels Trio @thejoint53
FRI, MARCH 22, 8:00 P.M.
The Frost Duo @rooftop53
SAT, MARCH 23, 8:00 P.M.
The VSpot Bar
Farely / Rebar Duo
THURS, MARCH 21, 8:00 P.M.
Dashboard Mary
FRI, MARCH 22, 9:00 P.M.
Black Tie Stereo
SAT, MARCH 23, 9:00 P.M.
Best Cigar Pub
Me & Dad
FRI, MARCH 22, 7:00 P.M.
The Two of Us
SAT, MARCH 23, 7:00 P.M.
Hog’s Hollow Saloon
Jake and Friends
SUN, MARCH 24, 2:00 P.M.
Snapper’s Bar & Grill
Rachel Bradshaw
SUN, MARCH 24, 4:00 P.M.
Jam Room Brewing Company
Vanessa Bionda
FRI, MARCH 22, 6:00 P.M.
All Day Special
SAT, MARCH 23, 6:00 P.M.
2 Chicks, 1 Guitar
SUN, MARCH 24, 2:00 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
Kashmir – The Live Led Zeppelin Show
SAT, MARCH 23, 8:00 P.M.
Sherman Theater
Knights Reign @ Sherman Showcase
FRI, MARCH 22, 7:00 P.M.
Last Pharaoh @ Sherman Showcase
SAT, MARCH 23, 7:00 P.M.
Prong & Voivod @ Sherman Theater
SUN, MARCH 24, 7:00 P.M.
Hip Hop Haven Chapter III @ Sherman Showcase
SUN, MARCH 24, 7:00 P.M.
The Woodlands
Frankie & Toby @ Streamside
FRI, MARCH 22, 6:00 P.M.
Popstar Drive @ Streamside
SAT, MARCH 23, 9:30 P.M
Arlo’s Tavern
Adam Buffington
FRI, MARCH 22, 6:30 P.M.
Matt Ord
SAT, MARCH 23, 6:30 P.M.
The Casper Band
SUN, MARCH 24, 3:00 P.M.
The Office – Mountaintop Pub
Chad Garret
FRI, MARCH 22, 9:00 P.M.
Poor Richard’s Pub
Smoke & Mirrors
FRI, MARCH 22, 8:00 P.M.
Friend of the Gypsy
SAT, MARCH 23, 7:00 P.M.
The Wanabees
SUN, MARCH 24, 2:00 P.M.
Turkey Hill Brewing Company
Johnny Lit
THURS, MARCH 21, 7:00 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Ostrich Hat @ Breakers
FRI, MARCH 22, 8:30 P.M.
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar
SAT, MARCH 23, 7:00 P.M.
CC Music @ Breakers
SAT, MARCH 23, 8:30 P.M.
Hoopla Band Lite @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, MARCH 23, 9:30 P.M.
River Street Jazz Café
Mephiskapheles
FRI, MARCH 22, 8:00 P.M.
Turtle Logic
SAT, MARCH 23, 9:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, MARCH 21, 6:00 P.M.
Triple Fret
FRI, MARCH 22, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Gypsy Magic Duo
FRI, MARCH 22, 6:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville
Jumpstart Duo
FRI, MARCH 22, 8:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Outpost
Chae
SAT, MARCH 23, 6:00 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Zac Lawless
FRI, MARCH 22, 8:00 P.M.
The Two Taboo
SAT, MARCH 23, 8:00 P.M.
Benny Brewing Co.
Strawberry Jam Duo
FRI, MARCH 22, 6:30 P.M.
Midnight Rhythm Trio
SAT, MARCH 23, 6:30 P.M.
Beer Boys
Super DJ Rich Steele
THURS, MARCH 21, 9:00 P.M.
DJ NIVED
FRI, MARCH 22, 8:00 P.M.
DJ KENTON
SAT, MARCH 23, 8:00 P.M.
The Mines Underground
DJ Venom X @ Easter Bunny Rocks The Mines
THURS, MARCH 21, 9:00 P.M.
Broadway Grille
Open Mic Night w/ Matt Filer
THURS, MARCH 21, 7:00 P.M.
Brad & Luke
FRI, MARCH 22, 7:00 P.M.
Magic Stew
SAT, MARCH 23, 7:00 P.M.
Adam McKinley
SUN, MARCH 24, 3:00 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.