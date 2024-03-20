SCRANTON — Celebrating their tenth year this fall from September 26 through October 6, Scranton Fringe Festival will once again fill stages, storefronts, and outdoor spaces with an eclectic mix of theatre, music, performance art, film, and more!

Scranton Fringe is an award-winning nonprofit arts organization producing innovative work since 2015, dedicated to creating a bold, engaging platform for thought-provoking art while striving to promote Northeast Pennsylvania as a viable creative environment.

Drawing inspiration from the original Fringe Festival in Edinburgh Scotland, the Scranton Fringe Festival provides a vital platform for independent artists to showcase their talents. In addition to the annual Festival, Scranton Fringe has grown to include numerous year-round programs including large professional theatre productions, podcast development, workshops, and more.

Applications for the 2024 Scranton Fringe Festival are now open on the organization’s website and will be accepted until April 12.

Artists interested in participating are encouraged to submit proposals encompassing a wide range of creative works. Whether it’s re-imagining classics, pushing the boundaries of traditional art forms, or exploring new frontiers in performance, all are welcome to apply.

Selected productions will benefit from a host of support services provided by the festival, including being provided a venue, box office staff, marketing exposure, technical support, and more.

For more information on applying, ticketing, and additional details, please visit Scranton Fringe’s www.scrantonfringe.org or contact staff at info@scrantonfringe.org.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the vibrant artistic tapestry that is the Scranton Fringe Festival. Celebrate a decade of creativity, community, and unforgettable experiences in Scranton.