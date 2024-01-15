Jim Mirabelli tastes a Detroit-style pizza that stands out from the crowd when he visits City Line Shop Café in Carbondale.

The sprawling Carbondale store is a unique eatery for not only food and coffee, but also a wide selection of gifts, crafts, and other interesting items on sale. City Line Shop Café is your one-stop-shop for just about everything, from pizza to wine, from tea to crystals!

Their signature pizza pan is a flavorful pepperoni deep dish with a crispy, cheesy edge that you’ve just got to try for yourself. Let NEPA Pizza Review break down this Lackawanna County pizza spot for you.

There are so many different pizzas to try throughout our region, but Detroit Style is a delicacy we don’t find too often. City Line Shop Café boasts their own recipe with its own attitude, much like the store/restaurant itself.

Read the full rating and review here on NEPA Pizza Review: https://nepapizzareview.com/2024/01/city-line-shop-cafe-carbondale-detroit-pizza-review.html