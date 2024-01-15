STROUDSBURG — This year marks a significant milestone for the Sherman Theater in Downtown Stroudsburg, as it proudly celebrates its 95th anniversary.

Since the first show featuring Laurel and Hardy in 1929, the Sherman Theater has been at the heart of the community, providing entertainment and contributing to the cultural vibrancy of the region.

Over the past nine and a half decades, the Sherman Theater has hosted a diverse array of performances ranging from live music and theater productions to film screenings and community events. As a historic venue, it has played a pivotal role in shaping the cultural and arts landscape of Stroudsburg and the surrounding region.

In 2023, the Sherman Theater opened the Sherman Theater Arts Annex at 530 Main Street. This new space continues the vision for the Monroe County 2030 Plan to nurture and grow the arts community. The additional space will allow the theater to meet the needs of the ever-growing Pocono community by providing space for more visual and performing arts.

The Arts Annex building was renovated and now houses the Pocono Arts Council offices and Art Gallery on the main floor and expanded offices for the Sherman Theater staff on the upper floors. In addition, the Annex secures important parking, providing space for the buses and trucks necessary to keep national touring acts coming to the Sherman.

“Our Mission is to serve our growing community by providing quality, culturally diverse entertainment, being a catalyst for economic growth in the region, and providing educational and performance opportunities and support to local artists developing their talents in music, dance, theater as well as visual and performing arts,” said Sherman Theater CEO and President Rich Berkowitz.

“It’s not just about the entertainment and creating unforgettable memories for folks—it’s about building connections, enriching lives, inspiring generations and shaping a brighter future for downtown Stroudsburg, the Poconos and beyond for another 95 years,” Berkowitz added.

The Sherman Theater actively engages in community outreach initiatives, collaborating with local schools, charities, and nonprofit organizations. Partnerships with community groups underscore the theater’s dedication to enriching the lives of residents and fostering a strong sense of community pride.

For people who are curious to see the inside of the 95-year-old theater, come to the next event at the Sherman Theater. On Friday, January 19, come shop the Poconos Punk Rock Flea Market or celebrate the Pocono Winter Beerfest on Saturday, January 20.

Sherman Theater is Monroe County’s only nationally ranked, non-profit theater and performing arts center, now celebrating 95 years of opening up the curtains.