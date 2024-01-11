WILKES-BARRE – Visit Luzerne County (the Luzerne County Convention & Visitors Bureau) has announced the launch of the new Visit Luzerne County Pizza Trail.

The mobile, interactive trail — which can be accessed on the Visit Luzerne County website — features 41 participating pizzerias from throughout the county. Those taking part in the year-long promotion are encouraged to visit as many participating pizzerias as possible to win a wide array of prizes, including stickers, a ceramic mug, a travel tumbler, a hoodie, a candle, and a backpack emblazoned with the names of all 41 pizza places.

Visit Luzerne County Pizza Trail launches Wednesday, January 10. Pizza-lovers can sign up on the Visit Luzerne County website and follow the prompts to enter their phone number and email address.

The pizza trail is a free, mobile-optimized web application. It is not an app, which would take up phone storage. It is delivered to participants via SMS and email. Pizza trail participants will check into a restaurant on their phone and earn points for each check-in. Then, through the same program, they can redeem those accumulated points for pizza trail themed prizes.

“The whole pizza trail process is easy and user friendly,” said Sarah Harris, director of sales and marketing at Visit Luzerne County. “You can sort through our participating pizza places and filter by location, and even easily find the places that offer gluten free and cauliflower crust pizza. All of the data is kept secure by a third-party company dedicated to building these trails for communities all over the country. We are so excited to bring this fun technology to Luzerne County to showcase the deliciousness it calls home.”

Visit Luzerne County reached out to more than 100 pizzerias asking if they would be interested in participating in the pizza trail. “We are thrilled that 41 pizzerias decided to participate,” said Harris. “And there’s always the opportunity to add more places to the trail if anyone is interested.”

“Everyone knows that Northeastern Pennsylvania has the best pizza in the country, and many of those great pizzerias are right here in Luzerne County,” said Alan K. Stout, executive director of Visit Luzerne County. “How many times have we all heard from people that have moved out of the area say that the first thing they do when they come home for a visit is order a pizza? They often say that they just can’t find great pizza outside of this area. We believe what makes it so special is that so many of our pizzerias have their own unique recipes and tastes. Everywhere you go, from neighborhood to neighborhood, all across the county, you’ll find pizzas that are unique onto themselves. And though we all probably have three or four favorite pizza parlors that we like to frequent, this promotion encourages everyone to hop on the trail and try something new. You’ll have fun, you can win prizes, and you’ll probably discover something delicious.”

To participate in the Luzerne County Pizza Trail, visit www.visitluzernecounty.com.

PARTICIPATING PIZZERIAS: