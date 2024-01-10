January is the perfect month to scope out an artist you’ve never seen or a venue you’ve never visited! Local restaurants, bars, and breweries are brimming with talented live acts in a variety of genres. There’s something for everybody if you’re willing to go out and find it!
All live music listings in no particular order.
This week’s cover photo: Multi-talented singer-songwriter, Gracie Jane Sinclair hits the hat-trick this weekend with gigs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Find her playing solo at the recently-opened Iron Hart Brewing in Dalton on Friday night. Then, she comes to Creekside Inn in Tunkahnnock on Saturday night to put on a show with her trio! Finally, Gracie Jane caps off the weekend at Snapper’s Bar & Grill on Sunday afternoon in Lake Winola.
by: Gabrielle Lang
Benny’s Brewing Co.
Strawberry Jam Duo
FRI, JAN 12, 6:30 P.M.
–
Teddy Young Duo
SAT, JAN 13, 6:30 P.M.
River Street Jazz Cafe
Clarence Spady & The Electric City Band
SAT, JAN 13, 9:00 P.M.
The VSpot Bar
The Contact Collective
FRI, JAN 12, 9:00 P.M.
–
Black Tie Stereo @ Grand Re-Opening
SAT, JAN 13, 9:00 P.M.
North Slope Pub and Eatery
Midnight Rhythm Section
FRI, JAN 12, 7:00 P.M.
–
Sting Ray
SAT, JAN 13, 8:00 P.M.
–
Chris Shrive
SUN, JAN 14, 4:00 P.M.
Broadway Grille
Shellshocked Churchills
FRI, JAN 12, 7:00 P.M.
–
John Roginski
SAT, JAN 13, 7:00 P.M.
–
Adam McKinley
SUN, JAN 14, 3:00 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
The Lesser Knowns @ Breakers
FRI, JAN 12, 8:30 P.M.
–
Piano Night @ Bean and Vine Cafe & Wine Bar
SAT, JAN 13, 7:00 P.M.
–
CC Music @ Breakers
SAT, JAN 13, 8:30 P.M.
–
Ostrich Hat @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, JAN 13, 9:30 P.M.
Arlo’s Tavern
Drew Loomis
FRI, JAN 12, 6:30 P.M.
–
Jim Carro
SAT, JAN 13, 6:30 P.M.
–
Arlo’s Blue Jam
SUN, JAN 14, 3:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Outpost
Paul Martin
SAT, JAN 13, 6:00 P.M.
Harry’s
Gabby Tolerico
FRI, JAN 12, 9:00 P.M.
–
Giants of Science
SAT, JAN 13, 9:00 P.M.
The PourHouse Neighborhood Bar & Grille
Hannah Noel
THURS, JAN 11, 7:30 P.M.
–
The Frost Duo
FRI, JAN 12, 7:30 P.M.
–
Jonny D
SAT, JAN 13, 7:30 P.M.
RikasaonMain
South Side Five @thejoint53
FRI, JAN 12, 8:00 P.M.
–
Autumn Falls Entertainment @thejoint53
SAT, JAN 13, 8:00 P.M.
VooDoo Brewing Co.
Allan Smith
FRI, JAN 12, 6:00 P.M.
The 80’s Bar
Dakota Sean
FRI, JAN 12, 9:00 P.M.
Iron Hart Taproom
Gracie Jane Sinclair
FRI, JAN 12, 6:00 P.M.
Penn’s Peak
JD Leonard -This is Garth
FRI, JAN 12, 8:00 P.M.
–
Green River – Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival & John Fogerty
SAT, JAN 13, 8:00 P.M.
The 1905 Tavern
Betty White Devil
FRI, JAN 12, 8:00 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop
Karaoke w/ DJ Dave
SAT, JAN 13, 7:00 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant – Edwardsville
Ian & Nigel
FRI, JAN 12, 7:00 P.M.
–
Lost at the Rodeo
SAT, JAN 13, 7:00 P.M.
Best Cigar Pub
Flannery & Wiggy
FRI, JAN 12, 7:00 P.M.
–
Marty Monahan
SAT, JAN 13, 8:00 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Cold Sweat @ Rhythm and Blues
FRI, JAN 12, 7:00 P.M.
–
Howie Baker @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, JAN 13, 2:00 P.M.
–
Lonesome Found @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, JAN 13, 7:00 P.M.
–
Jumpstart Duo @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, JAN 14, 2:00 P.M.
–
Doc Pappa & The Renegade Ramblers
SUN, JAN 14, 7:00 P.M.
Slingshots Bar & Grill
The Wanabees
FRI, JAN 12, 7:00 P.M.
–
Jeff Lewis
SAT, JAN 13, 7:00 P.M.
Tomato Bar & Bistro
Jimmy Stranger
SAT, JAN 13, 7:00 P.M.
Creekside Inn
Gracie Jane Sinclair
SAT, JAN 13, 7:00 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Kevin Vest
THURS, JAN 11, 7:00 P.M.
–
DNA Duo
FRI, JAN 12, 9:00 P.M.
–
Friend of the Gypsy
SAT, JAN 13, 8:00 P.M.
Sherman Theater
Community Drum Circle @ Sherman Theater
SAT, JAN 13, 12:00 P.M.
The Woodlands
Frankie & Toby @ Streamside Lounge
FRI, JAN 12, 6:00 P.M.
–
Hoopla @ Streamside Lounge
SAT, JAN 13, 9:30 P.M
Summit Cigar
Tori V
FRI, JAN 12, 8:00 P.M.
–
Eric Rudy
SAT, JAN 13, 8:00 P.M.
Turkey Hill Brewing Company
Johnny Lits Jerry Duty (Solo)
THURS, JAN 11, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Kerry Kenny Band
SAT, JAN 13, 7:00 P.M.
Gober’s Deco Lounge
BRomance & 3-D
FRI, JAN 12, 8:00 P.M.
Drafts Bar & Grill
The Boastfuls Duo
FRI, JAN 12, 7:00 P.M.
–
Heads Up Duo
SAT, JAN 13, 7:00 P.M.
Snapper’s Bar & Grill
Gracie Jane Sinclair
SUN, JAN 14, 4:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, JAN 11, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Lance Thomas Band
FRI, JAN 12, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Music Bingo w/Rob Sax
FRI, JAN 12, 6:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville
Wand’ring Aloud
FRI, JAN 12, 8:00 P.M.
Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot
In Reverse
FRI, JAN 12, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Heartstrings
SAT, JAN 13, 7:00 P.M.
Poor Richard’s Pub
JugO’Jack
FRI, JAN 12, 9:00 P.M.
–
Dashboard Mary
SAT, JAN 13, 9:00 P.M.
Wind Creek Event Center
The Greatest Love of All
SAT JAN 13, 7:00 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Ashley Marquez
FRI, JAN 12, 8:00 P.M.
–
Tom Riccobono
SAT, JAN 13, 8:00 P.M.
Keystone Stage
Rose Amp Hip Hop Night
FRI, JAN 12, 10:00 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
Unforgettable Fire – The Music of U2
FRI, JAN 12, 8:00 P.M.
–
Beyond Purple – The Music of Deep Purple & Beyond
SAT, JAN 13, 8:00 P.M.
The Office – Mountaintop Pub
Lost at the Rodeo
FRI, JAN 12, 9:00 P.M.
AJ’s Bar n’ Grill
DJ Blendmast3rs
FRI, JAN 12, 9:00 P.M.
–
Endless Dream
SAT, JAN 13, 8:30 P.M.
Back Mountain Brewing Company
Bettylou & Billy
FRI, JAN 12, 6:00 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.