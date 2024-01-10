January is the perfect month to scope out an artist you’ve never seen or a venue you’ve never visited! Local restaurants, bars, and breweries are brimming with talented live acts in a variety of genres. There’s something for everybody if you’re willing to go out and find it!

All live music listings in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: Multi-talented singer-songwriter, Gracie Jane Sinclair hits the hat-trick this weekend with gigs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Find her playing solo at the recently-opened Iron Hart Brewing in Dalton on Friday night. Then, she comes to Creekside Inn in Tunkahnnock on Saturday night to put on a show with her trio! Finally, Gracie Jane caps off the weekend at Snapper’s Bar & Grill on Sunday afternoon in Lake Winola.

Benny’s Brewing Co.

Strawberry Jam Duo

FRI, JAN 12, 6:30 P.M.

–

Teddy Young Duo

SAT, JAN 13, 6:30 P.M.

River Street Jazz Cafe

Clarence Spady & The Electric City Band

SAT, JAN 13, 9:00 P.M.

The VSpot Bar

The Contact Collective

FRI, JAN 12, 9:00 P.M.

–

Black Tie Stereo @ Grand Re-Opening

SAT, JAN 13, 9:00 P.M.

North Slope Pub and Eatery

Midnight Rhythm Section

FRI, JAN 12, 7:00 P.M.

–

Sting Ray

SAT, JAN 13, 8:00 P.M.

–

Chris Shrive

SUN, JAN 14, 4:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

Shellshocked Churchills

FRI, JAN 12, 7:00 P.M.

–

John Roginski

SAT, JAN 13, 7:00 P.M.

–

Adam McKinley

SUN, JAN 14, 3:00 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

The Lesser Knowns @ Breakers

FRI, JAN 12, 8:30 P.M.

–

Piano Night @ Bean and Vine Cafe & Wine Bar

SAT, JAN 13, 7:00 P.M.

–

CC Music @ Breakers

SAT, JAN 13, 8:30 P.M.

–

Ostrich Hat @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, JAN 13, 9:30 P.M.

Arlo’s Tavern

Drew Loomis

FRI, JAN 12, 6:30 P.M.

–

Jim Carro

SAT, JAN 13, 6:30 P.M.

–

Arlo’s Blue Jam

SUN, JAN 14, 3:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Outpost

Paul Martin

SAT, JAN 13, 6:00 P.M.

Harry’s

Gabby Tolerico

FRI, JAN 12, 9:00 P.M.

–

Giants of Science

SAT, JAN 13, 9:00 P.M.

The PourHouse Neighborhood Bar & Grille

Hannah Noel

THURS, JAN 11, 7:30 P.M.

–

The Frost Duo

FRI, JAN 12, 7:30 P.M.

–

Jonny D

SAT, JAN 13, 7:30 P.M.

RikasaonMain

South Side Five @thejoint53

FRI, JAN 12, 8:00 P.M.

–

Autumn Falls Entertainment @thejoint53

SAT, JAN 13, 8:00 P.M.

VooDoo Brewing Co.

Allan Smith

FRI, JAN 12, 6:00 P.M.

The 80’s Bar

Dakota Sean

FRI, JAN 12, 9:00 P.M.

Iron Hart Taproom

Gracie Jane Sinclair

FRI, JAN 12, 6:00 P.M.

Penn’s Peak

JD Leonard -This is Garth

FRI, JAN 12, 8:00 P.M.

–

Green River – Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival & John Fogerty

SAT, JAN 13, 8:00 P.M.

The 1905 Tavern

Betty White Devil

FRI, JAN 12, 8:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop

Karaoke w/ DJ Dave

SAT, JAN 13, 7:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant – Edwardsville

Ian & Nigel

FRI, JAN 12, 7:00 P.M.

–

Lost at the Rodeo

SAT, JAN 13, 7:00 P.M.

Best Cigar Pub

Flannery & Wiggy

FRI, JAN 12, 7:00 P.M.

–

Marty Monahan

SAT, JAN 13, 8:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Cold Sweat @ Rhythm and Blues

FRI, JAN 12, 7:00 P.M.

–

Howie Baker @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, JAN 13, 2:00 P.M.

–

Lonesome Found @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, JAN 13, 7:00 P.M.

–

Jumpstart Duo @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, JAN 14, 2:00 P.M.

–

Doc Pappa & The Renegade Ramblers

SUN, JAN 14, 7:00 P.M.

Slingshots Bar & Grill

The Wanabees

FRI, JAN 12, 7:00 P.M.

–

Jeff Lewis

SAT, JAN 13, 7:00 P.M.

Tomato Bar & Bistro

Jimmy Stranger

SAT, JAN 13, 7:00 P.M.

Creekside Inn

Gracie Jane Sinclair

SAT, JAN 13, 7:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Kevin Vest

THURS, JAN 11, 7:00 P.M.

–

DNA Duo

FRI, JAN 12, 9:00 P.M.

–

Friend of the Gypsy

SAT, JAN 13, 8:00 P.M.

Sherman Theater

Community Drum Circle @ Sherman Theater

SAT, JAN 13, 12:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

Frankie & Toby @ Streamside Lounge

FRI, JAN 12, 6:00 P.M.

–

Hoopla @ Streamside Lounge

SAT, JAN 13, 9:30 P.M

Summit Cigar

Tori V

FRI, JAN 12, 8:00 P.M.

–

Eric Rudy

SAT, JAN 13, 8:00 P.M.

Turkey Hill Brewing Company

Johnny Lits Jerry Duty (Solo)

THURS, JAN 11, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Kerry Kenny Band

SAT, JAN 13, 7:00 P.M.

Gober’s Deco Lounge

BRomance & 3-D

FRI, JAN 12, 8:00 P.M.

Drafts Bar & Grill

The Boastfuls Duo

FRI, JAN 12, 7:00 P.M.

–

Heads Up Duo

SAT, JAN 13, 7:00 P.M.

Snapper’s Bar & Grill

Gracie Jane Sinclair

SUN, JAN 14, 4:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, JAN 11, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Lance Thomas Band

FRI, JAN 12, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Music Bingo w/Rob Sax

FRI, JAN 12, 6:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville

Wand’ring Aloud

FRI, JAN 12, 8:00 P.M.

Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot

In Reverse

FRI, JAN 12, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Heartstrings

SAT, JAN 13, 7:00 P.M.

Poor Richard’s Pub

JugO’Jack

FRI, JAN 12, 9:00 P.M.

–

Dashboard Mary

SAT, JAN 13, 9:00 P.M.

Wind Creek Event Center

The Greatest Love of All

SAT JAN 13, 7:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Ashley Marquez

FRI, JAN 12, 8:00 P.M.

–

Tom Riccobono

SAT, JAN 13, 8:00 P.M.

Keystone Stage

Rose Amp Hip Hop Night

FRI, JAN 12, 10:00 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

Unforgettable Fire – The Music of U2

FRI, JAN 12, 8:00 P.M.

–

Beyond Purple – The Music of Deep Purple & Beyond

SAT, JAN 13, 8:00 P.M.

The Office – Mountaintop Pub

Lost at the Rodeo

FRI, JAN 12, 9:00 P.M.

AJ’s Bar n’ Grill

DJ Blendmast3rs

FRI, JAN 12, 9:00 P.M.

–

Endless Dream

SAT, JAN 13, 8:30 P.M.

Back Mountain Brewing Company

Bettylou & Billy

FRI, JAN 12, 6:00 P.M.

