WILKES-BARRE – Get in the holiday spirit with the Ultimate Holiday Experience, Jingle at The Hive Taphouse inside Mohegan Pennsylvania. This holiday pop-up bar brings a fresh December experience to NEPA, including live entertainment, food & drink specials, and featured events

Spread cheer in a winter wonderland while sipping on specialty cocktails & seasonal beers, dining on a savory new themed menu that even the big man himself would approve of, and dancin’ & prancin’ to favorite local bands as they perform holiday classics along with their own crowd pleasers.

Additionally, guests can mix and a-mingle with Christmas movie trivia nights, holiday karaoke and an ugly sweater contest! Experience special holiday excitement at this new pop-up bar throughout the month of December.

Additional holiday happenings at Jingle at the Hive Taphouse include DJ Tommy hosting Christmas Movie/Cartoon Trivia on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 p.m., Christmas Music Trivia on December 14 at 7:00 p.m., and Holiday Karaoke on Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 p.m.

Guests are also invited to wear their festive best for an Ugly Sweater Contest on Friday, December 22 from 7:00 p,m, to 9:00 p.m. At 9:30 p.m., CC Music Duo will announce the sweater-weather winners where 1st, 2nd and 3rd place will win $100, $50 and $25 Mohegan Pennsylvania gift cards, respectively.

DECEMBER ENTERTAINMENT:

Jingle at the Hive Taphouse is home to a live music stage, featuring can’t-miss entertainment. Guests are invited to enjoy live music from their favorite local bands with a holiday twist.

Friday, December 8 | Chasing Ashlee Duo

| Chasing Ashlee Duo Saturday, December 9 | Hoopla Band Lite

| Hoopla Band Lite Friday, December 15 | Light up the Moon Duo

| Light up the Moon Duo Saturday, December 16 | Social Call

| Social Call Friday, December 22 | CC Music Duo

| CC Music Duo Saturday, December 23 | Boots and Bangs

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS:

Guests can enjoy $9.00 signature holiday cocktails during the whole month of December at The Hive Taphouse!

Santa’s Secret Stash | Bulleit Bourbon, Cherry Pucker, Pomegranate Syrup, Orange Juice, and Bitters with a Cinnamon Sugar Rim

| Bulleit Bourbon, Cherry Pucker, Pomegranate Syrup, Orange Juice, and Bitters with a Cinnamon Sugar Rim The Grinch | Cuervo Gold Tequila, Lemon Lime Kool-Aid, Pineapple Juice with a Red Sugar Rim

| Cuervo Gold Tequila, Lemon Lime Kool-Aid, Pineapple Juice with a Red Sugar Rim Gin-gle Juice | Tanqueray Gin, Cranberry Juice, Organic Ginger Syrup, topped with Sprite with Cranberries and Rosemary Sprig

| Tanqueray Gin, Cranberry Juice, Organic Ginger Syrup, topped with Sprite with Cranberries and Rosemary Sprig Jack Frost | Malibu Coconut Rum, RumChata Liqueur, Pineapple Juice, Half & Half, Cream of Coconut with a Shredded Coconut Rim

| Malibu Coconut Rum, RumChata Liqueur, Pineapple Juice, Half & Half, Cream of Coconut with a Shredded Coconut Rim Bah Humbug | Limoncello Liqueur, RumChata Liqueur, Half & Half, Lemon Syrup, Whipped Cream with a Graham Cracker Rim

| Limoncello Liqueur, RumChata Liqueur, Half & Half, Lemon Syrup, Whipped Cream with a Graham Cracker Rim Toasted Snowman | Stoli Vanilla Vodka, Chocolate Liquor, Half & Half, Toasted Marshmallow Syrup, in a Graham Cracker rimmed glass topped with Whipped Cream and a Toasted Marshmallow

FEATURED SEASONAL BEERS:

Guests are invited to stop into Jingle at the Hive Taphouse to enjoy a selection of featured seasonal beers. Along with the traditional beer offerings, Jingle at the Hive Taphouse is set to feature Bell’s Cherry Stout for $7.50, Sam Adams Winter Lager for $6.50, Sierra Nevada Celebration for $7.50 and Great Lakes Christmas Ale for $7.50.

DINING SPECIALS:

Jingle at the Hive Taphouse is offering multiple holiday dining specials (with fitting titles) in addition to a full dining menu, featuring a wide variety of dishes like appetizers, flatbreads, salads, wings, burgers, sandwiches, tacos and entrees.