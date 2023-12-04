WILKES-BARRE – Get in the holiday spirit with the Ultimate Holiday Experience, Jingle at The Hive Taphouse inside Mohegan Pennsylvania. This holiday pop-up bar brings a fresh December experience to NEPA, including live entertainment, food & drink specials, and featured events
Spread cheer in a winter wonderland while sipping on specialty cocktails & seasonal beers, dining on a savory new themed menu that even the big man himself would approve of, and dancin’ & prancin’ to favorite local bands as they perform holiday classics along with their own crowd pleasers.
Additionally, guests can mix and a-mingle with Christmas movie trivia nights, holiday karaoke and an ugly sweater contest! Experience special holiday excitement at this new pop-up bar throughout the month of December.
Additional holiday happenings at Jingle at the Hive Taphouse include DJ Tommy hosting Christmas Movie/Cartoon Trivia on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 p.m., Christmas Music Trivia on December 14 at 7:00 p.m., and Holiday Karaoke on Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 p.m.
Guests are also invited to wear their festive best for an Ugly Sweater Contest on Friday, December 22 from 7:00 p,m, to 9:00 p.m. At 9:30 p.m., CC Music Duo will announce the sweater-weather winners where 1st, 2nd and 3rd place will win $100, $50 and $25 Mohegan Pennsylvania gift cards, respectively.
DECEMBER ENTERTAINMENT:
Jingle at the Hive Taphouse is home to a live music stage, featuring can’t-miss entertainment. Guests are invited to enjoy live music from their favorite local bands with a holiday twist.
- Friday, December 8 | Chasing Ashlee Duo
- Saturday, December 9 | Hoopla Band Lite
- Friday, December 15 | Light up the Moon Duo
- Saturday, December 16 | Social Call
- Friday, December 22 | CC Music Duo
- Saturday, December 23 | Boots and Bangs
SIGNATURE COCKTAILS:
Guests can enjoy $9.00 signature holiday cocktails during the whole month of December at The Hive Taphouse!
- Santa’s Secret Stash | Bulleit Bourbon, Cherry Pucker, Pomegranate Syrup, Orange Juice, and Bitters with a Cinnamon Sugar Rim
- The Grinch | Cuervo Gold Tequila, Lemon Lime Kool-Aid, Pineapple Juice with a Red Sugar Rim
- Gin-gle Juice | Tanqueray Gin, Cranberry Juice, Organic Ginger Syrup, topped with Sprite with Cranberries and Rosemary Sprig
- Jack Frost | Malibu Coconut Rum, RumChata Liqueur, Pineapple Juice, Half & Half, Cream of Coconut with a Shredded Coconut Rim
- Bah Humbug | Limoncello Liqueur, RumChata Liqueur, Half & Half, Lemon Syrup, Whipped Cream with a Graham Cracker Rim
- Toasted Snowman | Stoli Vanilla Vodka, Chocolate Liquor, Half & Half, Toasted Marshmallow Syrup, in a Graham Cracker rimmed glass topped with Whipped Cream and a Toasted Marshmallow
FEATURED SEASONAL BEERS:
Guests are invited to stop into Jingle at the Hive Taphouse to enjoy a selection of featured seasonal beers. Along with the traditional beer offerings, Jingle at the Hive Taphouse is set to feature Bell’s Cherry Stout for $7.50, Sam Adams Winter Lager for $6.50, Sierra Nevada Celebration for $7.50 and Great Lakes Christmas Ale for $7.50.
DINING SPECIALS:
Jingle at the Hive Taphouse is offering multiple holiday dining specials (with fitting titles) in addition to a full dining menu, featuring a wide variety of dishes like appetizers, flatbreads, salads, wings, burgers, sandwiches, tacos and entrees.
- It Was an Ugly Tree Anyway ($9.99) | Brie cheese and cabernet-poached pear flatbread with candied cranberries, arugula and drizzled with balsamic vinegar
- Cindy Lou “Who-mmus” ($9.99) | Toasted pine nut pesto hummus and bruschetta served with breadsticks, crostini, white corn chips, and fresh veggies
- Little Full, Lotta Sap ($16.99) | House-roasted turkey, tavern ham, Swiss cheese, Bavarian mustard, maple syrup on egg battered Texas toast Monte Cristo style, served with spicy slaw and a pickle
- Save The Neck For Me, Clark ($14.99) | Grilled turkey burger, cucumbers, feta cheese, roasted red pepper aioli, arugula served on a kaiser roll with fries and a pickle
- Hans Gruber ($19.99) | Sazon-seared grouper, mango roasted corn salsa on a Nakatomi tower, elote nuggets with cilantro sour cream and green herb coulis
- Santa’s Little Helper ($12.99) | Warm cookie assortment and a Bailey’s shooter | With milk instead of Bailey’s ($5.99)
- Jelly of the Month Club ($9.99) | Peanut butter and jelly bread pudding with whipped peanut butter icing, Chambord jelly drizzle