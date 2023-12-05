The official debut trailer finally dropped for upcoming video game, GTA VI. Rockstar Games announced the game will be released in 2025 and unveiled the trailer a day early following online leaks.

Anticipation has been building ten years for the next installment in the wildly popular Grand Theft Auto video game series. Fans of the franchise have been waiting a looong time for a nugget of information about GTA VI and the first official look is finally here!

The trailer for the sixth installment of this titular open-world game reveals the first-ever female protagonist for the Grand Theft Auto series, Lucia.

The teaser also confirms rumors that GTA VI will take place in Vice City, the Grand Theft Auto universe’s version of Miami. The fictitious city was first explored in 2002’s Grand Theft Auto: Vice City game which took place in the year 1986. The series will revisit Vice City in modern times in GTA VI. And, rest assured we’ll be getting all that tongue-in-cheek humor Grand Theft Auto is known for — with an extra helping of Florida-style edge, of course.

GTA V was released in September of 2013 and continues to be one of the most played games of all time, even today…ten years after its release. GTA V is not only one of the most played video games of all time but is also one of the best-selling video games of all time. With over 190,000,000 games sold, the often controversial video game ranks second only to Minecraft.

The action-adventure game is set to arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2025.

What do you think of the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI? Did it live up to the hype?