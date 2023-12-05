WILKES-BARRE — Calling all Swifities! Come out Friday night to dance and sing-along at “The Taylor Experience Dance Concert” starring phenomenal Taylor Swift impersonator, Christina Shaw.

Didn’t snag tickets to The Eras Tour? Well, this is the next best thing! Hailing from Las Vegas, this one-night-only event promises an unforgettable experience at the Mines Underground nightclub in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Christina Shaw, recognized as the number one Taylor Swift impersonator, transports you into Taylor’s world with her impeccable vocals, striking resemblance, and electrifying stage presence. This is a celebration meant for Swifties of all ages!

Doors open at 9:00 p.m. and the show starts at 10:00 p.m. for “The Taylor Experience Dance Concert” on Friday, December 8.

Tickets are $15 (Available on Eventbrite) or $20.00 at the door. All ages are welcome.

Unleash Your Inner Swiftie and dance the night away to your favorite hits with fellow fans. Experience the thrill of live entertainment and witness Christina Shaw’s remarkable portrayal of Swift. Bring the whole family for a night of entertainment suitable for all ages.

“It feels like a perfect night” to go to the Mines Underground for a celebration of Taylor Swift’s music and the unity of Swifties. This is more than a concert; it’s an experience designed for the true fans who just want to blast her albums in full all night!

Don’t miss the chance to witness the magic of Taylor Swift brought to life by the incredible talent of Christina Shaw. Christina Shaw is a Las Vegas-based Taylor Swift impersonator renowned for her unparalleled talent and dedication to bringing the essence of Taylor Swift to audiences worldwide.

So, if karma is your boyfriend then come on out to Wilkes-Barre’s Mines Underground, a premier entertainment venue known for hosting dynamic events and vibrant atmosphere with optimal service, sound and production.