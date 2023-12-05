WILKES-BARRE – Trancefusion pioneers The Disco Biscuits just announced their return to NEPA at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, to play the F.M. Kirby Center as part of their Why We Dance 2024 Tour.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, December 8 at 12:00 p.m. with Kirby Member presale beginning Thursday, December 7 at 10:00 a.m. Ticket Prices start at $34.50 plus fees.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, slpconcerts.net, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours.

A special VIP Experience is also available online only on $144.50 plus fees. VIP experience includes one General Admission ticket, early entry and access to merch, pre-show soundcheck, group photo with the band, limited edition show poster, and a commemorative laminate & lanyard.

The Disco Biscuits are an entirely different band today than they were when they first broke out of Philadelphia in the mid-90s. That’s not to say that they’ve abandoned their foundations, switched gears or set sail for distant shores. The Disco Biscuits continue bridging the gap between electronic music and jam bands with their trance-fusion.

They remain rock pioneers whose soul still belongs to marathon dance parties and live improvisational journeys they’ve become known for over 28 years of performance. They employ emerging technologies to help them create music that is 100% human although, perhaps — not entirely of this earth.

NEPA has an interesting tie with the band, after hosting the jam-tronica festival Camp Bisco started by The Disco Biscuits on Montage Mountain for many years. Now the psychedelic American jam band is coming back to the area to take the stage in Downtown Wilkes-Barre in 2024.

The F.M. Kirby Center is a local Art Deco-Moderne-style performing arts center that was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.