Jessica Lynn’s Christmas Spectacular benefits Toys for Tots. Attendees are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to the positive holiday cause.

Internationally acclaimed, Billboard-charting country music artist Jessica Lynn’s family-friendly “A Very Merry Country Christmas” comes to the Sherman Theater on its multi-city Northeast tour. The evening benefits the U.S. Marine Corps Toys For Tots Foundation and features performers throughout the local community.

Attendees are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy to benefit Toys for Tots Westchester’s efforts to distribute toys, books, and games to local children in need.

This Broadway-caliber Christmas spectacular has become a holiday tradition in the New York Tri-State Region. The production partners with the U.S. Marine Corps Toys For Tots Foundation.

Jessica Lynn’s A Very Merry Country Christmas features performers from C&K Dance Theater by Ms. Katy, Pocono Highland Dance Academy, Cartesion Dance Academy, West End Academy of Dance, Fusia Center for the Arts, Levels Dance Studio, Stage Door Studio, In2YouArts Show Choir, Pocono Mountain East High School Choir (under the Direction of Trish Gladstone) and the Pocono Mountain East Marching Band (under the direction of Timothy Eick). Many of these dancers spend most of the year competing against one another — so “A Very Merry Country Christmas” marks a special time when they can unite and work together for a very special cause.

Jessica Lynn’s “A Very Merry Country Christmas” is a fun-filled, family sleigh ride through the most wonderful time of the year. This dynamic multi-media presentation features a seven-piece band and integrates local area dancers, musicians, children’s choirs, and marching bands right into the show. The production offers up dazzling special effects, a little country flair, a visit from Santa, and even some snow.

Evoking memories of cherished Christmas variety specials in the style of Andy Williams and Dean Martin, the festive yuletide gathering spotlights community spirit, friendship, and family togetherness — with the core band spotlighting Jessica’s dad (a former NYPD officer) on bass guitar, her mom on vocals and her husband playing lead guitar.

They’ll perform classic holiday songs you know and love such as “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Let It Snow,” “White Christmas,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Happy Holiday,” and “All I Want for Christmas is You” as well as Jessica’s original holiday hits “It’s Just Not Christmas” and “Santa You Can Skip Our House.”

“Getting to work with all the amazing performers and people involved with our Stroudsburg show fills my heart with so much joy and pride, especially because it’s all attached to Toys For Tots,” says Lynn. “The holiday season is my favorite time of year and I can’t wait to spend some of that time in Pennsylvania.”

Singer-songwriter Jessica Lynn was born in Brooklyn and raised in Yorktown Heights. She’s toured across the U.S. as well as Internationally and graced the covers of numerous music industry magazines. She’s shared the stage with legends such as Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, Loretta Lynn, ZZ Top, Lonestar, and Richard Marx among others. She’s worked across the globe, helping to illuminate many humanitarian causes as an advocate for our military, the arts, animals, and as a mentor for young women, children, and performing artists worldwide.

Her touring and unique prior experience as a certified teacher led to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs inviting her to become an elite member of American Music Abroad as well as an expert consultant for the program itself. This prestigious honor currently has Jessica traveling to countries across the globe bringing American music, culture, and mentorship as an ambassador for the USA while teaching a course she developed called “Tips & Tricks for The Independent Musician.”

With a total of 20 charting releases in 20 different countries within the last few years, Jessica has been featured on Billboard, CMT, and in American Songwriter Magazine. She was also recently named a Top 40 Livestreamer of 2020 by the global ticketing reporting giant Pollstar, as well as a Top 25 Livestreamer of the Year in 2021. Furthermore, she released her debut record “Lone Rider,” which debuted on September 9 and on release weekend, it hit the top of the charts.

On Amazon Music, as the only female and independent artist in the Top 5, Jessica Lynn reached the #1 spot in both the USA & UK. In Lone Rider’s debut week, the record charted at #41 on the Top Current Country Albums Chart by Music Connect / Billboard, securing Jessica’s spot as the only independent artist in the Top 45.

Jessica Lynn enjoys coming home to sing and produce this holiday show to support her beloved community. Children have always held a special place in the heart of Lynn, who holds a Master’s Degree in Special Education from Pace University.

So, expect her to go all out for this Christmas spectacular. Tickets are available at shermantheater.com or at the Sherman Theater Box Office. Doors open for the December 9 show at 7:00 p.m. with the show going on at 8:00 p.m.