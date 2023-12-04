BETHLEHEM – ArtsQuest announces the second Musikfest 2024 headliner, Old Dominion, taking to the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza on Tuesday, August 6. This Musikfest headliner is presented in partnership with PenTeleData and Cat Country 96.

Ticket access begins Tuesday, December 5 at 8:00 a.m. for ArtsQuest Members and Friday, December 8 at 10:00 a.m. for the general public at Musikfest.org.

Ticket prices run from $50 to $119 (standing room only pit section). Steel Terrace tickets are $264 which includes dinner, drinks and dessert at private tables. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and the summer show kicks off at 7:00 p.m.

Old Dominion is a six-time and reigning Academy of Country Music and five-time and reigning Country Music Association Vocal Group. They’re also a People’s Choice Country Music Artist of the Year nominee.

Lead singer/guitarist Matthew Ramsey, multi- instrumentalist/vocalist Trevor Rosen, guitarist vocalist Brad Tursi, multi-rhythmic section bassist Geoff Sprung and drummer Whit Sellers bring all their influences into a sound unlike any in country music; but more importantly, they became a band through countless years on the road as friends first, business second.

As songwriters, they’ve delivered major hits for Keith Urban (“Wild Hearts”), Sam Hunt (“Make You Miss Me”), Blake Shelton (“Sangria”), Kelsea Ballerini (“I Hate Love Songs”), Dierks Bentley (“Say You Do”), Band Perry (“Better Dig Two”) and Kenny Chesney (the three-week No. 1 “Save It For A Rainy Day”).

The 41st Musikfest is scheduled for August 2 through August 11 in summer 2024, kicking off with a special preview night on Thursday, August 1. So far, ArtsQuest has announced two headliners for the next Musikfest (Ludacris and Old Dominion) and will continue to release updates in the coming months.