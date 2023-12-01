Norbert (center) is the serious head elf at the North Pole, but even he can’t resist a dance with the elfettes. From left, first row, Rachel Hitchcock and Chloe Rachko. Second row, Lila Stefanski, Chase Richmond and Raelinn Stefanski

Cari Altenhain plays Molly, one of the Bluesville children who are on Santa’s naughty list – all because they’ve lost the Christmas spirit. Will Cari ever believe in the magic Christmas? Find out during The Happy Elf, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at Act Out Theatre Group in Taylor.

TAYLOR — Act Out Theatre Group LLC presents Harry Connick Jr.’s heartwarming musical, The Happy Elf, December 1 through 3. Then, the theater unveils Elf Jr. the following weekend.

The family-friendly musical follows Eubie, the happy elf, as he tries to become a member of Santa’s sleigh team. In an effort to gain Santa’s attention, Eubie, played by Miguel Rodriguez of Moosic, travels to Bluesville, a town where everyone is on the naughty list. There, he tries to help the townspeople find their Christmas spirit…and new spots on Santa’s nice list.

Showtimes for The Happy Elf are 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 1, and Saturday, December 2, and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 3.

“This is one of two holiday musicals at Act Out,” said Dan Pittman, owner and artistic director of Act Out Theatre Group. “We are very much in the holiday spirit here. Next weekend is Elf Jr.”

Elf Jr. runs December 8 through 10, with 7:30 p.m. performances on Friday and Saturday and 2:00 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday. This all ages show is a on-stage recreation of the holiday favorite you already know and love. Kalen Churcher, of Plymouth, is directing both musicals.

“This is my favorite time of year,” Churcher said. “Being able to work with such amazing groups of kiddos and teens makes it even better. They’re bringing so much joy, heart and spirit to the stage.”

Approximately 30 young actors are participating in the musicals. Several can be found in both. Celebrate the season with the whole family at performances of these holiday favorites at Act Out Theatre Group.

Tickets are available online at www.actouttheatre.com. Tickets, if still available, can be purchased at the door. Adult tickets are $15 and student/senior tickets are $10. Children 3 and under are free, if seated on a lap.

Act Out Theatre Group LLC is primarily a children’s-based workshop theatre located at 802 S Main St (Suite 804D), in Taylor. The theatre also produces several adult-cast productions annually and offers a variety of classes as part of its arts and education center.

The theatre is currently registering for a number of workshops, including Beauty and the Beast, which will hit the stage in May 2024. Gift certificates are also available.