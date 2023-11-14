Aside from the super-fresh bread, each establishment in the OIP chain seem to do their own thing…and Berwick Original Italian Pizza is no exception! Jim Mirabelli of NEPA Pizza Review assesses the selection at their signature pizza lunch buffet.

Mirabelli says he was impressed with their wide, well-stocked offerings of Stromboli, pasta, garlic knots, and of course, all different kinds of pizza! Watch his video experience of trying all sorts of Italian cuisine on his tasty visit to this Berwick pizza joint.

He reviews the picturesque Brooklyn Grandma-style Pizza and their standard Round Cheese Pizza so you can have an idea of what to expect the next time you’re in town!

Check out the full review and pizza rating here: https://nepapizzareview.com/2023/11/berwick-original-italian-pizza-brooklyn-square-and-buffet-is-fantastic.html