WILKES-BARRE — One of today’s biggest touring comedians, Tom Segura, announced the first leg of his new global stand-up tour Tom Segura: Come Together. Segura stops at Wilkes-Barre at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on June 12 in summer 2024.

Tickets will be available via pre sale starting Wednesday, November 15 at 10:00 a.m. Sale to the general public begins Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. exclusively at AXS.com. Ticket information can be found at tomsegura.com/tour.

Tom Segura’s previous world comedy tour, I’m Coming Everywhere, sold out venues across the world with over 300 shows. Segura is bringing his highly anticipated new hour of comedy to over 40 cities with the first leg of The Come Together tour, including NEPA.

“This tour is bigger and blacker than anything I’ve ever done — but that name has already been used — but Come Together gets the point across. Let’s all come together for a night. One way or another we’re going to make memories on this one,” said Tom Segura.

Actor, comedian, and writer Tom Segura has become one of the biggest names in the humor biz. He comes off as just a regular guy who expresses his own hilarious, matter-of-fact way of telling stories. His stand-up comedy and his podcast comedy often utilizes black comedy and deadpan sarcasm…and the fans love it!

He is best known for his Netflix specials Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016), and Completely Normal (2014). His fifth Netflix special Sledgehammer released July 4, 2023 and debuted at #1 on the streaming service.

Your Mom’s House Studios is home to his hit podcast “Your Mom’s House” which he co-hosts with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky, “2 Bears 1 Cave” which he co-hosts with comedian Bert Kreischer, and many more podcasts that draw millions of listeners each week. Additionally, YMH Studios was one of the first networks to create wildly successful Livestream Podcast Events as an outcome of the pandemic.

When Tom Segura isn’t performing on stage or recording a podcast, he’s watching college football or waiting for college football to come back.

See one of the biggest names in modern comedy hit the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on June 12.