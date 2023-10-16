“Cowabunga Man!” Oh wait, wrong reference, this is not a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles themed brewery after all like I first thought, oopsa doopsa. Mutant Brewing is the latest sippery to grace the Lackawanna County landscape in downtown Scranton.

Located at 121 N. Washington Ave, this trendy space is located in the beating heart of the Electric City Wednesday thru Sunday. Boy is Scranton building back better as they say, we actually have a Chase Bank now just a few short steps away too! For a second there you could actually get swept away thinking you are walking the downtown streets of Manhattan, ok let’s not get carried away. Yeah, if that was the case, then in the same token I am Carrie Bradshaw.

Sitting in this bright and funky Crypto Bro themed taproom, I started out with my first pour sipping a cold pint of Pumpkin Potion #9, it is an amber-orange sweet, yet bold ale with just the perfect amount of pumpkin, spice and everything nice! I am a lover of everything pumpkin flavored though, so I may be a bit biased, but overall, I do take this bold choice to be an easy crossover beer for most. Anyway it is pumpkin, and it’s fall, so ‘tis the season and shut up. I don’t pick on you for drinking your zero-flavor Bud Light man!

Just when you think drink number #2 can’t get any tastier, it just managed to. I went with the “Boring Banana Bread Ale,” which was anything but boring. The easy-going bartender on duty even garnished my drink with a tiny bite of fresh banana bread to boot, a very nice touch. Same could be said with the raspberry garnish I saw going onto the rim of the Stuntman Raspberry Sour. After all, it is the little things in life that go a long way in my book. After these couple drinks, i decided to slow my roll, I didn’t want to be sent to the Drunk Tank just up the street where the prison sits.

On this chill Thursday night, they were just starting to pump out some flatbreads from the kitchen, which is not yet in full swinging order, key word “yet.” Although none of their brews are crafted on site, these delicious potions are being contracted out by SBC out of Pittston, and with the help of other breweries, with one even located in the Lehigh Valley.

Hozier, who seems to be the “unofficial” artist who can heard on brewery speakers everywhere, was singing his melodic tunes on the overhead. This brewery has 12 tap choices in all, spanning a Hazy IPA called Mutant Serum, Limeade hard cider, and a To The Moon Milk stout, among others to tickle the back of your throat’s fancy.

Unlike its NFT Crypto theme, which is rumored to not last the long haul and already be going out of trend, here is to raising my glass to Mutant Brewing, hoping it does stick around for many seasons to come. Color me impressed. After all, where else in NEPA can you find banana neons hanging bright in the front window? Cheers, Mates!