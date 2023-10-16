The first event announced at the Sherman Stage at The Renegade Winery will be Well Alright, a Rolling Stones tribute band, on Saturday, November 4.

STROUDSBURG — The Sherman Theater announced an exclusive booking relationship with The Renegade Winery at 600 Main Street in downtown Stroudsburg.

The collaboration between the Sherman Theater at and The Renegade Winery is set to elevate the entertainment experiences for performers, residents and visitors alike by introducing a dynamic mix of music, events, wine and more into the heart of downtown Stroudsburg.

The Renegade Winery, the Poconos’ first urban concept winery, has teamed up to advance the Sherman Theater’s ongoing mission to bring diverse, quality entertainment and experiences to enhance the cultural and economic vibrancy of the Pocono region.

The Sherman Theater is a cultural landmark known for its nearly 100-year history of hosting live music performances, comedy acts, community theater, and other events in their main theater. Now, the space at Renegade will provide a mid-sized room with a capacity of 250 — not to mention, a vibe all its own.

“The Sherman Theater team is excited to work with The Renegade Winery,” said Rich Berkowitz, Sherman Theater President and CEO. “This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to deliver a wide variety of entertainment, serve as a catalyst for economic development, provide performance opportunities for local and regional artists to develop their careers, and create memorable experiences for tourists and residents alike.

The following events and performances have been announced so far for Sherman Theater @ The Renegade Winery:

11/4 – Well Alright – Rolling Stones Tribute

11/18 – Ladies Night Out with DJ Queue

11/25 – Mountain Sky Orchestra

12/2 – Jared James Nichols

12/15 – Christmas with Johnny Cash

The Renegade Winery thinks outside the box when it comes to the wine experience. They challenge the traditional concept of a winery, without compromising on quality. Now, this collaboration with The Sherman Theater will take their knack for innovation a step farther.

“With The Renegade Winery’s exceptional wines and our diverse selection of events, we are confident that this collaboration will enrich the community in many ways,” said Berkowitz.

Earlier this year, the Sherman Theater also opened the Performing Arts Annex at 530 Main Street which houses the Pocono Arts Council and Art Gallery on the first floor. The Annex, which is solar powered, can accommodate a number of arts related activities including studios, rooms for workshops and classes in arts education, meeting space for artists and art collaborations, with additional space for artist-in-residence programs. This growth will allow the Sherman Theater to support more events in all of its spaces, as well as throughout the community.

To view more information and purchase tickets for these live events, visit https://shermantheater.com/upcoming/?venue=10606.