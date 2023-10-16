HAZLETON – In their continuing effort to educate residents about financial fraud, state Rep. Dane Watro, R-Kline Township, and state Sen. Dave Argall, R-Schuylkill, will co-host a scam seminar on Friday, Oct. 27, in Hazleton.

The free event will take place at Faith Assembly of God Church, 34 Fox Manor Road, beginning at 10 a.m.

The lawmakers are teaming up with Pennsylvania State Police Troop N-Hazleton to discuss current consumer scams and how to avoid them.

“It seems new schemes to steal our money are popping up all the time, making it difficult to stay ahead of the scammers,” Watro said. “Our experts will be providing valuable information on the latest fraud attempts, including those that target seniors. Anyone who worries about getting ripped off by these unscrupulous actors is encouraged to attend our event.”

“With scammers becoming increasingly brazen and creative, we all need to be aware of how to protect ourselves from falling prey to these criminals,” added Argall.

Reservations are required for the event. To register, contact Watro’s office in Hazleton at 570-453-1344, or Mahanoy City at 1-833-933-3679.

