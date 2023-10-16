DALLAS – State Rep. Mike Cabell this week said veterans are honored on Memorial Day and Veterans Day, but he believes they should be thanked every day for their service and sacrifice.

Cabell, R-Butler Township, along with state Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, and state Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, will host a Veterans Recognition Ceremony and Expo on Saturday, Nov. 4, at Misericordia University.

“That’s why we are honored to be reviving this popular event, which was an annual tradition for my predecessor, Karen Boback,” Cabell said.

Baker added, “Our veterans selflessly served our country and deserve recognition and support. This expo will provide veterans with the opportunity to learn about helpful organizations and services available to them in the district. I look forward to meeting the brave men and women and hearing their stories.”

The day will begin at 10 a.m. with a special Veterans Recognition Ceremony in the university’s Lemmond Theater. Afterward, veterans can stop by Insalaco Hall, where more than 25 vendors will be assembled until 1 p.m. with information on services and programs available to veterans and their dependents. Light refreshments will be offered as part of the event.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Mobile Veterans Center will be available in the theater’s parking lot to provide counseling services. Expo attendees can also safely dispose of any expired or unused medications at the Drug Drop Box sponsored by the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office.

“We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to all our veterans,” Kaufer said. “While this event is a small gesture in comparison with the magnitude of their sacrifice, we will honor and thank those veterans who are with us and remember and pay tribute to those who are gone, and to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

The events are open to all veterans residing in Luzerne County, both non-combat veterans and those who served during wartime. Veterans can bring their spouse, or one guest.

Registration is required. To RSVP, contact Cabell’s office at 570-675-6000; Kaufer’s office at 570-283-1001,; or visit www.RepCabell.com/events. The deadline to register is Friday, Oct. 27.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.