Jim Mirabelli of NEPA Pizza Review takes us to Larry’s Pizza in Nanticoke to try their Bar Pie, a round Sicilian-style hand-tossed pizza that you can share or keep all to yourself.

Larry’s Pizza is among the oldest pizza places in Nanticoke. It’s got takeout on one side of the establishment and an Irish pub on the other. They offer a diverse menu and Mirabelli looks forward to trying their acclaimed Chicken Wing Pizza on his next visit.

Here’s why Mirabelli calls this cheesy local pie a crowd-pleaser…

Read the full review and pizza rating here from NEPA Pizza Review: https://nepapizzareview.com/2023/07/larrys-pizza-and-pub-nanticoke.html