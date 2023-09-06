New supermarket with largest selection of international foods in the area opens in Wilkes-Barre over Labor Day Weekend 2023.

WILKES-BARRE – Bravo Supermarkets announced the opening of a new and larger location, now located at 402 South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre. The new grocery store held their Grand Opening over Labor Day Weekend.

The supermarket welcomed shoppers Friday with lively music, food samples and a fully stocked and staffed store ready for the beginning of Bravo’s new era in the area.

The new Bravo Supermarket offers 16,000 square feet of a re-imagined supermarket grocery experience for Wilkes-Barre and the surrounding communities. The new location increases its previous square footage by 11,000 square feet.

The new Wilkes-Barre Bravo location is part of the ongoing expansion outside the traditional Metro New York neighborhoods where the brand was first established in 1975. Founded as true “neighborhood supermarkets,” all Bravo locations are independently owned and operated, giving each the freedom and flexibility to customize the shopping experience for their local communities.

Each Bravo takes incredible pride in stocking products that meet its customers’ unique needs to serve and satisfy them best. The Wilkes-Barre Bravo Supermarket will acquire the largest selection of international food items in the area to date.

“I am very excited and proud to be opening a larger Bravo location,” said store owner, John Marquez. “It just goes to show how successful we’ve been and we’re thankful to the Wilkes-Barre community for supporting us and continuing to support us in the new, larger store.”

Customers can expect hot food to be served daily, along with deli, bakery, meat, fresh produce, dairy and frozen departments. This Bravo location is proud to offer a larger selection of organic items as well as the Hispanic and multicultural foods Bravo Supermarkets are known for.

“We are proud to support John Marquez and his team at this new and larger Bravo location,” said Dennis Wallin, Executive Vice President of New Business Development at Alpha 1 Marketing, the in-house marketing agency that supports the Bravo brand. “It’s a good thing when you need to expand the store because Bravo has been so well-received by the Wilkes-Barre community. We are confident that this bigger Bravo store will also be very successful and look forward to the continued support of the people of Wilkes-Barre.”