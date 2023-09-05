The Wild Hymns are set to go on at noon on Saturday, September 9, at Vegfest.

ALLENTOWN – Calling all animal-lovers and vegheads! ArtsQuest, in partnership with Animal Defenders Greater Lehigh Valley, brings Vegfest Upper Macungie to Grange Park.

This celebration of the Lehigh Valley’s rapidly growing plant-based lifestyle scene will be held Saturday, September 9, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Vegfest Upper Macungie hosts speakers, music, cooking and skin demos, food vendors, and more — everything free from animal products.

Speakers for Vegfest are Stewart Mitchell, a Brooklyn-based father, author, and activist behind Vigilante Vegan on Instagram, and Gene Baur, President and Co-founder of Farm Sanctuary as well as best-selling author.

Vegfest will feature cooking demonstrations from Vegan Snob, Butternut Kitchen on site, as well as other demos from chefs, gardeners, and other plant-based experts.

Attendees will also enjoy live music from Pennsylvania-based acts, The Wild Hymns and DB Thomas.

“The great thing about Vegfest is that it will be an amazing opportunity for everyone – whether they are vegan, vegetarians, or veg curious this festival allows people to learn that vegan is much more than just a diet,” Sheryl Petrillo, President of Animal Defenders Greater Lehigh Valley. “Our organization promotes vegan for the animals first and foremost. It is a lifestyle and one that is most compassionate and kind to the animals; ideal for overall health and wellness; and one that can help save our planet.”

The week of the festival ticket prices are $17 for ArtsQuest members and $18 for the general public. Learn more about the food and lifestyle festival in Allentown’s Grange Park on the ArtsQuest website: https://www.artsquest.org/upper-macungie/vegfest-upper-macungie/.

“ArtsQuest is delighted to bring this new festival to the residents of Upper Macungie,” Curt Mosel, Chief Operating Officer, said. “We are very happy to be partnering with Animal Defenders Greater Lehigh Valley to be able to make this event possible along with the support of the Upper Macungie Township Board of Supervisors.”