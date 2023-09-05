WILKES-BARRE – The F.M. Kirby Center announces the return of the Cabinet holiday show on New Year’s Eve, Sunday, December 31.

Need New Year’s plans? Say goodbye to 2023 and ring in 2024 with Cabinet at the Kirby. The NYE show begins at 8:30 p.m. with Mike Miz and the Northeast Extension serving as special guests.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 8 at 10:00 a.m. and start at $35.00 plus fees in advance. The presale for F.M. Kirby members begins Thursday, September 7 at 10:00 a.m.

Cabinet wears their influences like badges, honoring the canon of roots, rock, reggae, psychedelia, blues, bluegrass, country, and folk, weaving these sounds into a patchwork Americana quilt. But this music isn’t romanticizing or rehashing the past — Cabinet makes its mark on today.

The steady aim of their harmonies soars straight onto target each time, the soaring vocals giving voice to the story of each song. Their music takes the long way home, treating its listeners like passengers on a ride through scenic back roads. Their live shows are inclusive, celebratory, and community-building.

Cabinet’s current members are Pappy Biondo (banjo, vocals), J.P. Biondo (mandolin, vocals), Mickey Coviello (acoustic guitar, vocals), Dylan Skursky (electric bass, double bass), Todd Kopec (fiddle, vocals), Jami Novak (drums, percussion) and Brian Gorby (percussion). They all live and love music and aren’t afraid to show it.

To become a Kirby Center member visit https://www.kirbycenter.org/support/membership/.

This special New Year’s Eve concert in Downtown Wilkes-Barre is sponsored by Isabella Restaurant & Bar. Set reminders and book tickets here on Ticketmaster for Cabinet NYE 2023.