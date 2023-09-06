The Mines hosts “Zocializing: 101” this Thursday, September 7, as a Back to School party with free admission for college students from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

WILKES-BARRE — Thursday, September 7, The Mines hosts their “Back to School Event” sponsored by Wilkes-Barre Metropolitan Development Corporation. The event called “Zocializing: 101” is the nightclub’s 2023 fall semester kick-off celebration.

Settle into the new semester at The Mines. “Zocializing: 101” will be an excellent chance to meet other students and dance the night away. This premier party venue provides an excellent sound system, light shows, and non-stop entertainment.

Go out on Thursday nights at The Mines Underground nightclub and enjoy live entertainment by DJ Venom X every week.

Doors open at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, for the Back to School party.

Admission to The Mines is free for college students from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. for this event. Must be 18+ to attend, 21+ to drink and must present a college and state ID.

This week, The Mines wants to welcome you back to Wilkes-Barre. Next week on Thursday, September 14, the local club hosts their popular Fall 2023 Glow Party. They’re expecting a busy (and fun) September at this top college party spot!

Keep up to date with all The Mines’ upcoming events by following along on Facebook or check our Events calendar here on The Weekender.