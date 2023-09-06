NEPA Live Music List: September 7 to September 10

Shock rock takes over Montage Mountain this Friday when Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper co-headline the Pavilion. The Luzerne County Fair also takes place over the weekend with a live headliner every night. Chevelle and Three Days Grace arrive to Wind Creek Event Center this Friday, then Gin Blossoms & Sugar Ray arrive Sunday!
All these amazing acts and A LOT more. Here’s all the live music happening around town that we could find from Thursday, September 7, to Sunday, September 10. Always in no particular order.
This week’s cover photo: Alice Cooper, pictured here with guitar goddess Nita Strauss and multi-talented musician Tommy Hendriksen, makes his way to The Pavilion at Montage on Friday, September 8, with Rob Zombie to bring their own personal brand of rock n’ roll ahead of “spooky season.”
by: Gabrielle Lang
Wind Creek Event Center
Chevelle & Three Days Grace
FRI, SEPT 8, 7:00 P.M.
–
Gin Blossoms & Sugar Ray
SUN, SEPT 10, 6:30 P.M.
Luzerne County Fair
The Original Starfires Band
THURS, SEPT 7, 6:00 P.M.
–
Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John
FRI, SEPT 8, 7:00 P.M.
–
Meatloaf Tribute, featuring Bobby White
SAT, SEPT 9, 7:00 P.M.
–
Idol Kings
SUN, SEPT 10, 5:00 P.M.
Pavilion at Montage
Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper
FRI, SEPT 8, 6:00 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Aaron Joesph
FRI, SEPT 8, 8:00 P.M.
–
Roy Ramos
SAT, SEPT 9, 8:00 P.M.
The VSpot
Kelly King
THURS, SEPT 7, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Taxmen
FRI, SEPT 8, 9:00 P.M.
–
Militia
SAT, SEPT 9, 9:45 P.M.
Drafts Bar & Grill
The Boastfuls Duo
THURS, SEPT 7, 6:00 P.M.
–
2 Chicks, 1 Guitar
FRI, SEPT 8, 7:00 P.M.
–
Sage Clearing
SAT, SEPT 9, 9:00 P.M.
Wilkes-Barre Farmer’s Market
Adam McKinley
THURS, SEPT 7, 10:00 A.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, SEPT 7, 6:00 P.M.
–
D-West Trio
FRI, SEPT 8, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville
John Lukas
FRI, SEPT 8, 8:00 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
Fireside Collective
THURS, SEPT 7, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Velvet Stardust Rock Show – Live Rock & Roll Burlesque
SAT, SEPT 9, 7:00 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Smooth Retsina Glow @ Rhythm & Brews
FRI, SEPT 8, 7:00 P.M.
–
Elizabeth Gillen @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, SEPT 9, 2:00 P.M.
–
The Two Taboo @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, SEPT 9, 7:00 P.M.
–
Ashley Marquez @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, SEPT 10, 2:00 P.M.
–
Roy Ramos @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, SEPT 10, 6:00 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Party on the Patio – Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen Present An Evening of Jimi Hendrix & Stevie Ray Vaughan
THURS, SEPT 7, 7:30 P.M.
–
Stealing Neil @ Hive Taphouse
THURS, SEPT 7, 9:30 P.M.
–
DJ Tommy’s After the Patio Party @ Breakers
THURS, SEPT 7, 10:15 P.M.
–
DJ Tommy @ Embers Terrace
FRI, SEPT 8, 6:00 P.M.
–
UUU @ Breakers
FRI, SEPT 8, 8:30 P.M.
–
Leighann & Company Duo @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, SEPT 8, 9:30 P.M.
–
Jay Luke @ Embers Terrace
SAT, SEPT 9, 6:00 P.M.
–
Mellifluous @ Breakers
SAT, SEPT 9, 8:30 P.M.
–
Kris & The Trainwrecks @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, SEPT 9, 9:30 P.M.
Susquehanna Brewing Company
Triple Fret
FRI, SEPT 8, 6:00 P.M.
Susquehanna Brewing Company @ Germania Hose Company
Schützengiggles Oompah Band @ Oktoberfest
SAT, SEPT 9, 1:00 P.M.
–
Hangin’ with F.O.G. @ Oktoberfest
SAT, SEPT 9, 4:00 P.M.
1905 Tavern
Drew Loomis
SAT, SEPT 9, 8:00 P.M.
Broadway Grille
McGeehan Duo
FRI, SEPT 8, 7:00 P.M.
–
Yeti Fight
SAT, SEPT 9, 7:00 P.M.
–
Not John
SUN, SEPT 10, 3:00 P.M.
Back Mountain Brewing Company
Ben Yates
SAT, SEPT 9, 6:00 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Ken Norton
THURS, SEPT 7, 7:00 P.M.
–
Down by 5
SAT, SEPT 9, 8:00 P.M.
Benny Brewing Co.
Tim Noble
FRI, SEPT 8, 6:30 P.M.
–
Tory V
SAT, SEPT 9, 6:30 P.M.
The Keystone Stage
Jay Lotus Music, Gus The Savage, Hang in There, and MORE! @ 2nd Birthday Bash
SAT, SEPT 9, 6:00 P.M.
Lakeside Lounge Restaurant
Those Acoustic Guys
SAT, SEPT 9, 7:00 P.M.
Penn’s Peak
Clannad – In A Lifetime: The Farewell Tour
FRI, SEPT 8, 8:00 P.M.
McGrath’s Pub
Phoenix
FRI, SEPT 8, 8:00 P.M.
–
Ken Norton
SAT, SEPT 9, 8:00 P.M.
Lakeland Orchard
Ostrich Hat
SAT, SEPT 9, 1:00 P.M.
–
Uneven Sum
SUN, SEPT 10, 1:00 P.M.
River Street Jazz Cafe
The Dirty Grass Players
FRI, SEPT 8, 8:00 P.M.
Nay Aug Park
The Stanley’s
SUN, SEPT 10, 2:00 P.M.
Arlo’s Tavern
Casper & Erdmann Heartthrobs
FRI, SEPT 8, 6:30 P.M.
–
Teddy Young with special guests Clarence Spady Band & Paul Lyon’s Merchants of Groove @ Shakin’ For Sharon
SUN, SEPT 10, 1:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Company
Just Joe
SUN, SEPT 10, 3:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Outpost
Jay Luke
FRI, SEPT 8, 6:00 P.M.
Snapper’s Bar & Grill
Snowblind
FRI, SEPT 8, 7:00 P.M.
The Mines
DJ Venom X @ Zocializing 101
THURS, SEPT 7, 8:00 P.M.
Groove Brewing
Mare & Meg
SAT, SEPT 9, 4:00 P.M.
The Woodlands
The DiskoTeks @ Streamside
SAT, SEPT 9, TBD
The Pines Eatery & Spirits
Those Acoustic Guys
FRI, SEPT 8, 6:30 P.M.
The Theater at North
“Crazy on You” – Tribute to Heart
SAT, SEPT 9, 7:00 P.M.
Sherman Theater
Agnostic Front with Murphy’s Law & Grade 2 @ Sherman Theater
SAT, SEPT 9, 7:00 P.M.
Fleetville Fall Fair
ENT Music Co., Larry Zick & Friends, John Bower, and Mace in Dickson
SAT, SEPT 9, STARTING AT 10:00 A.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.