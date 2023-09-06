NEPA Live Music List: September 7 to September 10

Shock rock takes over Montage Mountain this Friday when Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper co-headline the Pavilion. The Luzerne County Fair also takes place over the weekend with a live headliner every night. Chevelle and Three Days Grace arrive to Wind Creek Event Center this Friday, then Gin Blossoms & Sugar Ray arrive Sunday!

All these amazing acts and A LOT more. Here’s all the live music happening around town that we could find from Thursday, September 7, to Sunday, September 10. Always in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: Alice Cooper, pictured here with guitar goddess Nita Strauss and multi-talented musician Tommy Hendriksen, makes his way to The Pavilion at Montage on Friday, September 8, with Rob Zombie to bring their own personal brand of rock n’ roll ahead of “spooky season.”

by: Gabrielle Lang

Wind Creek Event Center

Chevelle & Three Days Grace

FRI, SEPT 8, 7:00 P.M.

–

Gin Blossoms & Sugar Ray

SUN, SEPT 10, 6:30 P.M.

Luzerne County Fair

The Original Starfires Band

THURS, SEPT 7, 6:00 P.M.

–

Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John

FRI, SEPT 8, 7:00 P.M.

–

Meatloaf Tribute, featuring Bobby White

SAT, SEPT 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

Idol Kings

SUN, SEPT 10, 5:00 P.M.

Pavilion at Montage

Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper

FRI, SEPT 8, 6:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Aaron Joesph

FRI, SEPT 8, 8:00 P.M.

–

Roy Ramos

SAT, SEPT 9, 8:00 P.M.

The VSpot

Kelly King

THURS, SEPT 7, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Taxmen

FRI, SEPT 8, 9:00 P.M.

–

Militia

SAT, SEPT 9, 9:45 P.M.

Drafts Bar & Grill

The Boastfuls Duo

THURS, SEPT 7, 6:00 P.M.

–

2 Chicks, 1 Guitar

FRI, SEPT 8, 7:00 P.M.

–

Sage Clearing

SAT, SEPT 9, 9:00 P.M.

Wilkes-Barre Farmer’s Market

Adam McKinley

THURS, SEPT 7, 10:00 A.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, SEPT 7, 6:00 P.M.

–

D-West Trio

FRI, SEPT 8, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville

John Lukas

FRI, SEPT 8, 8:00 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

Fireside Collective

THURS, SEPT 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Velvet Stardust Rock Show – Live Rock & Roll Burlesque

SAT, SEPT 9, 7:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Smooth Retsina Glow @ Rhythm & Brews

FRI, SEPT 8, 7:00 P.M.

–

Elizabeth Gillen @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, SEPT 9, 2:00 P.M.

–

The Two Taboo @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, SEPT 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

Ashley Marquez @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, SEPT 10, 2:00 P.M.

–

Roy Ramos @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, SEPT 10, 6:00 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Party on the Patio – Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen Present An Evening of Jimi Hendrix & Stevie Ray Vaughan

THURS, SEPT 7, 7:30 P.M.

–

Stealing Neil @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, SEPT 7, 9:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy’s After the Patio Party @ Breakers

THURS, SEPT 7, 10:15 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy @ Embers Terrace

FRI, SEPT 8, 6:00 P.M.

–

UUU @ Breakers

FRI, SEPT 8, 8:30 P.M.

–

Leighann & Company Duo @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, SEPT 8, 9:30 P.M.

–

Jay Luke @ Embers Terrace

SAT, SEPT 9, 6:00 P.M.

–

Mellifluous @ Breakers

SAT, SEPT 9, 8:30 P.M.

–

Kris & The Trainwrecks @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, SEPT 9, 9:30 P.M.

Susquehanna Brewing Company

Triple Fret

FRI, SEPT 8, 6:00 P.M.

Susquehanna Brewing Company @ Germania Hose Company

Schützengiggles Oompah Band @ Oktoberfest

SAT, SEPT 9, 1:00 P.M.

–

Hangin’ with F.O.G. @ Oktoberfest

SAT, SEPT 9, 4:00 P.M.

1905 Tavern

Drew Loomis

SAT, SEPT 9, 8:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

McGeehan Duo

FRI, SEPT 8, 7:00 P.M.

–

Yeti Fight

SAT, SEPT 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

Not John

SUN, SEPT 10, 3:00 P.M.

Back Mountain Brewing Company

Ben Yates

SAT, SEPT 9, 6:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Ken Norton

THURS, SEPT 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

Down by 5

SAT, SEPT 9, 8:00 P.M.

Benny Brewing Co.

Tim Noble

FRI, SEPT 8, 6:30 P.M.

–

Tory V

SAT, SEPT 9, 6:30 P.M.

The Keystone Stage

Jay Lotus Music, Gus The Savage, Hang in There, and MORE! @ 2nd Birthday Bash

SAT, SEPT 9, 6:00 P.M.

Lakeside Lounge Restaurant

Those Acoustic Guys

SAT, SEPT 9, 7:00 P.M.

Penn’s Peak

Clannad – In A Lifetime: The Farewell Tour

FRI, SEPT 8, 8:00 P.M.

McGrath’s Pub

Phoenix

FRI, SEPT 8, 8:00 P.M.

–

Ken Norton

SAT, SEPT 9, 8:00 P.M.

Lakeland Orchard

Ostrich Hat

SAT, SEPT 9, 1:00 P.M.

–

Uneven Sum

SUN, SEPT 10, 1:00 P.M.

River Street Jazz Cafe

The Dirty Grass Players

FRI, SEPT 8, 8:00 P.M.

Nay Aug Park

The Stanley’s

SUN, SEPT 10, 2:00 P.M.

Arlo’s Tavern

Casper & Erdmann Heartthrobs

FRI, SEPT 8, 6:30 P.M.

–

Teddy Young with special guests Clarence Spady Band & Paul Lyon’s Merchants of Groove @ Shakin’ For Sharon

SUN, SEPT 10, 1:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Company

Just Joe

SUN, SEPT 10, 3:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Outpost

Jay Luke

FRI, SEPT 8, 6:00 P.M.

Snapper’s Bar & Grill

Snowblind

FRI, SEPT 8, 7:00 P.M.

The Mines

DJ Venom X @ Zocializing 101

THURS, SEPT 7, 8:00 P.M.

Groove Brewing

Mare & Meg

SAT, SEPT 9, 4:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

The DiskoTeks @ Streamside

SAT, SEPT 9, TBD

The Pines Eatery & Spirits

Those Acoustic Guys

FRI, SEPT 8, 6:30 P.M.

The Theater at North

“Crazy on You” – Tribute to Heart

SAT, SEPT 9, 7:00 P.M.

Sherman Theater

Agnostic Front with Murphy’s Law & Grade 2 @ Sherman Theater

SAT, SEPT 9, 7:00 P.M.

Fleetville Fall Fair

ENT Music Co., Larry Zick & Friends, John Bower, and Mace in Dickson

SAT, SEPT 9, STARTING AT 10:00 A.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.